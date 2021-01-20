JD com : Tom Dixon Debuts VR Showcase of Lights on JD Ahead of Chinese New Year

by Hui Zhang

Tom Dixon debuted its new lighting series on JD.com with VR accessibility during the Chinese New Year Grand Promotion from Jan. 20 to Feb. 12. JD is the first online platform in China to sell the lights, for which the design was inspired by Chinese lanterns and umbrellas.

In addition to participating in JD's grand promotion to mark the upcoming Chinese New Year, the renowned British design and manufacturing brand specialized in lighting and furniture is also relying on JD's 3DVR technology to move the brand's offline stores online, bringing consumers an immersive shopping experience.

Consumers can not only appreciate the artwork-like products vividly, but also are allowed to turn on voice guidance to learn more about the product while listening to beautiful music.

Compared with regular categories such as apparel and bags, the size and shape of household products are more personalized and difficult to present completely with a flat view. Thanks to JD's 3DVR technology, consumers can easily access the offline products without going outside during the pandemic, and are able to place an order online if they find any products they prefer.

JD sponsored Tom Dixon exclusively in November 2020 to support the brand participating in the 2020'Design Shanghai'event. All of the art pieces presented were also available on JD. Additionally, Tom Dixon launched a flagship store on JD.com on May 30th, making JD the first e-commerce platform to partner with Tom Dixon in China.

'With more and more international household brands such as Tom Dixon, Italian trendy home design brand SELETTI and French leading brand for silver cutlery and silver accessories Christofle selecting JD to expand their business in China, JD has become one of the important destinations for Chinese consumers to choose high-end household products,' said Kevin Jiang, president of International Business at JD Fashion and Lifestyle. 'In the future, JD will also join hands with more brands to deliver beauty and refinement and create a more diversified, exquisite aesthetic for consumers.'

