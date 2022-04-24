JD com : Transported 14,000 Tons of Goods to Shanghai Last Week

by Yuchuan Wang

In the past week, JD.com has transported approximately 14,000 tons of daily goods and medical products to Shanghai from its warehouses nationwide including Beijing, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Chengdu and more.

Since April 14, the company has been transporting a variety of goods in-need to Shanghai by air, sea, railway and road. Over one hundred railway containers and 517 truckloads of daily necessities have arrived in Shanghai. The "closed-loop" model is adopted for goods transportation.

With the support of local governments, JD.com's warehouses near Shanghai gradually re-opened for operations. Wenbo Wang, vice president of JD.com and head of JD Logistics' East China branch, said that the company's fulfillment ability in Shanghai has been improved continuously, while due to the complexity of the pandemic, it hasn't reached to the status before the lockdown.

An addition of 800 frontline employees including couriers and sorters also arrived in Shanghai. So far, the company has called over 4,000 employees nationwide to Shanghai to reinforce customer order delivery.

