Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
52.04 USD   +2.64%
05:39aJD COM : City of Beijing and JD.com Join Hands to Promote Sports Industry
PU
05:39aJD COM : Transported 14,000 Tons of Goods to Shanghai Last Week
PU
04/22JD COM : Promotes Sustainability on Earth Day 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Transported 14,000 Tons of Goods to Shanghai Last Week

04/24/2022 | 05:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Yuchuan Wang

In the past week, JD.com has transported approximately 14,000 tons of daily goods and medical products to Shanghai from its warehouses nationwide including Beijing, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Chengdu and more.

Since April 14, the company has been transporting a variety of goods in-need to Shanghai by air, sea, railway and road. Over one hundred railway containers and 517 truckloads of daily necessities have arrived in Shanghai. The "closed-loop" model is adopted for goods transportation.

With the support of local governments, JD.com's warehouses near Shanghai gradually re-opened for operations. Wenbo Wang, vice president of JD.com and head of JD Logistics' East China branch, said that the company's fulfillment ability in Shanghai has been improved continuously, while due to the complexity of the pandemic, it hasn't reached to the status before the lockdown.

An addition of 800 frontline employees including couriers and sorters also arrived in Shanghai. So far, the company has called over 4,000 employees nationwide to Shanghai to reinforce customer order delivery.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 09:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JD.COM, INC.
05:39aJD COM : City of Beijing and JD.com Join Hands to Promote Sports Industry
PU
05:39aJD COM : Transported 14,000 Tons of Goods to Shanghai Last Week
PU
04/22JD COM : Promotes Sustainability on Earth Day 2022
PU
04/20JD COM : Worldwide Sees Sales Growth at Anniversary Event
PU
04/20JD COM : Cloud Uses Digital Collectibles to Explores Ways of Brand Promotion
PU
04/20JD.COM : Camping Drives New Consumption Trend in China
PU
04/19CHINA'S COMMERCIAL KITCHEN APPLIANCE : One-Stop Service Solution in High Demand
PU
04/19JD.com Relocates 3,246 Staff to Shanghai to Ensure Deliveries Amid Lockdown
MT
04/19JD COM : Logistics and Dada Boost Recruitment of Couriers in Shanghai
PU
04/19JD COM : Over 3000 JD.com Employees Rush to Shanghai to Support Delivery
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 950 B 146 B 146 B
Net income 2021 3 085 M 474 M 474 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 16 919 M 16 919 M
P/E ratio 2021 205x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 517 B 79 546 M 79 546 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 338,34 CNY
Average target price 560,97 CNY
Spread / Average Target 65,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-25.73%79 546
AMAZON.COM, INC.-13.42%1 468 156
COUPANG, INC.-52.11%24 702
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-26.04%18 499
ETSY, INC.-55.05%12 516
OCADO GROUP PLC-37.90%9 924