JD.com Up Over 12%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (JD) is currently at $73.68, up $7.95 or 12.1%

-- Would be highest close since July 22, 2021, when it closed at $75.91

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 2, 2020, when it rose 12.44%

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 18.48% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending May 29, 2014, when it rose 26.37%

-- Up 3.95% month-to-date; on pace for best month since June 2021, when it rose 7.94%

-- Down 16.18% year-to-date

-- Down 31.06% from its all-time closing high of $106.88 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Down 6.70% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 25, 2020), when it closed at $78.97

-- Down 31.06% from its 52 week closing high of $106.88 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Up 18.48% from its 52 week closing low of $62.19 on Aug. 19, 2021

-- Traded as high as $74.22; highest intraday level since July 22, 2021, when it hit $76.64

-- Up 12.92% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 17, 2020, when it rose as much as 13.45%

-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:53:01 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1111ET