    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
JD.com Up Over 12%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

08/24/2021 | 11:12am EDT
JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (JD) is currently at $73.68, up $7.95 or 12.1%

-- Would be highest close since July 22, 2021, when it closed at $75.91

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 2, 2020, when it rose 12.44%

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 18.48% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending May 29, 2014, when it rose 26.37%

-- Up 3.95% month-to-date; on pace for best month since June 2021, when it rose 7.94%

-- Down 16.18% year-to-date

-- Down 31.06% from its all-time closing high of $106.88 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Down 6.70% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 25, 2020), when it closed at $78.97

-- Down 31.06% from its 52 week closing high of $106.88 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Up 18.48% from its 52 week closing low of $62.19 on Aug. 19, 2021

-- Traded as high as $74.22; highest intraday level since July 22, 2021, when it hit $76.64

-- Up 12.92% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 17, 2020, when it rose as much as 13.45%

-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:53:01 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1111ET

Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
Financials
Sales 2021 961 B 148 B 148 B
Net income 2021 8 117 M 1 254 M 1 254 M
Net cash 2021 130 B 20 077 M 20 077 M
P/E ratio 2021 82,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 668 B 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 39,8%
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 426,33 CNY
Average target price 624,09 CNY
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Chi Ping Lau Independent Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-25.22%101 681
AMAZON.COM, INC.-1.75%1 653 969
WAYFAIR INC.27.11%29 821
ETSY, INC.10.49%24 882
ALLEGRO.EU SA-23.26%17 054
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-5.87%11 179