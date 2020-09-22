Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 12:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Under our weighted voting rights structure, our share capital comprises Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Each Class A ordinary share entitles the holder to exercise one vote, and each Class B ordinary share entitles the holder to exercise 20 votes, respectively, on any resolution tabled at our general meetings, except as may otherwise be required by law or provided for in our Memorandum and Articles of Association. Shareholders and prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in a company with a weighted voting rights structure. Our American depositary shares, each representing two of our Class A ordinary shares, are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the symbol JD.

JD.com, Inc.

京東集團股份有限公司

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9618)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This is a voluntary announcement made by JD.com, Inc. (the "Company"). The Company plans to spin-off and list JD Health International Inc. ("JD Health"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The timing of such spin-off and listing will depend on market conditions, among other factors, and there is no assurance as to when such spin-off and listing will be completed.

The above announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale, or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Hong Kong or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration, and any public offering of securities to be made in the United States or Hong Kong would be made by means of a prospectus that is registered and may be obtained from JD Health, which would contain detailed information about JD Health, its management and financial statements.

By Order of the Board of Directors

JD.com, Inc.

Mr. Richard Qiangdong Liu

Chairman of the Board of Directors

and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 22 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, our board of directors comprises Mr. Richard Qiangdong LIU as the chairman, Mr. Martin Chi Ping LAU as the director, Mr. Ming HUANG, Mr. Louis T. HSIEH, and Mr. Dingbo XU as the independent directors.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 04:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JD.COM, INC.
12:35aJD COM : Voluntary announcement
PU
09/21JD COM : Launches Free Storage for Alzheimer's Patients and Family Members
PU
09/21JD COM : Electronics Opens two Flagship Stores in Henan and Jiangsu
PU
09/21JD COM : Launches Host Service Platform for New-blood Livestreamers
PU
09/21JD COM : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
09/18JD COM : and Kimberly-Clark to Develop New Supplies Solution for the Workplace
PU
09/17JD COM : Dada and Yunyingbao to jointly Build Omnichannel Ecosystem
PU
09/17JD COM : Launches Smart Express Station in Beijing Railway Station
PU
09/17JD COM : Health's “Unprecedented Attention” to Drug Safety
PU
09/16JD COM : Launches Service Ecosystem for MRO Industry
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 730 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2020 22 561 M 3 322 M 3 322 M
Net cash 2020 81 910 M 12 061 M 12 061 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 798 B 117 B 117 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 550,54 CNY
Last Close Price 511,21 CNY
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.113.26%117 240
AMAZON.COM, INC.60.21%1 480 084
WAYFAIR INC.234.60%27 672
ETSY, INC.161.87%13 335
MONOTARO CO., LTD.61.65%11 241
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL55.85%9 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group