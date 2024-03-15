By Michael Susin

Beijing-based marketplace JD.com said it won't make a takeover offer for Currys, ending a bid war just a few days after Elliott Advisors (UK) also walked away.

JD.com said Friday that it doesn't intend to make an offer for Currys, without disclosing further details.

The decision comes after Elliott Advisors said Monday that it won't make any offer after saying that Currys rejected multiple attempts to negotiate.

