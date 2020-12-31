Log in
JD.COM, INC.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JD com : Worldwide Opens Duty Free Store in Sanya

12/31/2020 | 02:29am EST
by Rachel Liu

JD Worldwide held a grand opening of a duty free store in the city of Sanya, Hainan province on December 30th.

The store is located on the second floor of Sanya Hailv Duty Free City, at the center of Sanya. JD Worldwide works with a company under Hainan Tourism and Investment Development Co. to jointly operate the store.

The duty free store focuses on electronics and digital products, including over 30 hot-selling products from brands like Dyson and De'Longhi. For example, the store exclusively launched Dyson's Digital Slim Fluffy vacuum cleaner, which is 30% lighter than usual Dyson products, specially designed for Asian families. In the future, JD Worldwide will leverage its supply chain advantages on electronics products to provide more duty free products.

The store also integrated JD's technology on cloud & AI, logistics, supply chain and omnichannel to provide an upgraded shopping experience for customers. There are interaction devices in the store that can recommend hot-selling products to customers according to their demands. Cloud shelves allow customers to scan QR codes and shop for products online, and analyze sales results of products in the store to provide suggestions on store operations. Customers can also shop for duty free products through the online store after leaving Hainan province.

Since July 1st, Hainan has increased its annual duty-free shopping quota to RMB 100,000 yuan per person, and cancelled the previous limitation that a single product cannot surpass RMB 8,000 yuan. The range of duty free goods has also expanded from 38 categories to 45.

The offline store is not only an important result for JD on developing duty free business in Hainan province, but also a new attempt for JD to provide richer product choices for customers. In the future, JD hopes to put more efforts in the development of retail and duty free business in Hainan. JD Worldwide is also preparing to launch an online duty free store to provide an omnichannel shopping experience for customers.

(liuchang61@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 07:28:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
