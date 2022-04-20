JD com : Worldwide Sees Sales Growth at Anniversary Event

by Doris Liu

Around 100 product categories and over 300 brands had more than doubled sales volume year-on-year (YOY) on the JD Worldwide platform during a week-long promotional event, which celebrated the seventh anniversary of JD Worldwide on April 15.

On the anniversary day, CNSC Member Store, a mini-program of China National Service Corporation (CNSC) for duty-free products, achieved a tenfold sales growth compared with last month. Meanwhile, the value of transactions surged by 100 percent compared with last month in JD Worldwide's livestream studio on Douyin, the Chinese "cousin" app of TikTok. Supermodel Liu Wen, who is also the brand ambassador of JD Worldwide, and Chinese singer Qi Wei, took part in the livestream promotion.

JD's cross-border surrogate shopping business saw a 318 percent year-on-year increase in turnover throughout the day on April 15.

Sales of imported baby products also saw prominent growth, with the category of diapers up 156 percent YOY. Brands of infant formula such as Aptamil, Nestle and A2 were most popular with new parents.

Another significant growth category was imported liquor. According to JD's data, its sales increased 367 percent YOY during the campaign, with Rémy Martin, Martell and Hennessy ranking Top 3 for the most popular imported liquor brands.

Established in April 2015, JD Worldwide has become a trusted platform for Chinese customers to shop for imported products online and offline, offering nearly 20,000 brands and over 10 million SKUs (stock keeping units), covering categories including maternal and baby, fashion, beauty, electronics, food, health supplements and more.

Any international brand interested in building their business with JD in China can apply via https://www.jd.hk/cooperation_en or by emailing worldwide@jd.com.

