Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/19 04:00:01 pm EDT
56.89 USD   -1.06%
04:55aJD COM : Worldwide Sees Sales Growth at Anniversary Event
PU
04:55aJD COM : Cloud Uses Digital Collectibles to Explores Ways of Brand Promotion
PU
04:17aJD.COM : Camping Drives New Consumption Trend in China
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Worldwide Sees Sales Growth at Anniversary Event

04/20/2022 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Doris Liu

Around 100 product categories and over 300 brands had more than doubled sales volume year-on-year (YOY) on the JD Worldwide platform during a week-long promotional event, which celebrated the seventh anniversary of JD Worldwide on April 15.

On the anniversary day, CNSC Member Store, a mini-program of China National Service Corporation (CNSC) for duty-free products, achieved a tenfold sales growth compared with last month. Meanwhile, the value of transactions surged by 100 percent compared with last month in JD Worldwide's livestream studio on Douyin, the Chinese "cousin" app of TikTok. Supermodel Liu Wen, who is also the brand ambassador of JD Worldwide, and Chinese singer Qi Wei, took part in the livestream promotion.

JD's cross-border surrogate shopping business saw a 318 percent year-on-year increase in turnover throughout the day on April 15.

Sales of imported baby products also saw prominent growth, with the category of diapers up 156 percent YOY. Brands of infant formula such as Aptamil, Nestle and A2 were most popular with new parents.

Another significant growth category was imported liquor. According to JD's data, its sales increased 367 percent YOY during the campaign, with Rémy Martin, Martell and Hennessy ranking Top 3 for the most popular imported liquor brands.

Established in April 2015, JD Worldwide has become a trusted platform for Chinese customers to shop for imported products online and offline, offering nearly 20,000 brands and over 10 million SKUs (stock keeping units), covering categories including maternal and baby, fashion, beauty, electronics, food, health supplements and more.

Any international brand interested in building their business with JD in China can apply via https://www.jd.hk/cooperation_en or by emailing worldwide@jd.com.

(liujun215@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JD.COM, INC.
04:55aJD COM : Worldwide Sees Sales Growth at Anniversary Event
PU
04:55aJD COM : Cloud Uses Digital Collectibles to Explores Ways of Brand Promotion
PU
04:17aJD.COM : Camping Drives New Consumption Trend in China
PU
04/19CHINA'S COMMERCIAL KITCHEN APPLIANCE : One-Stop Service Solution in High Demand
PU
04/19JD.com Relocates 3,246 Staff to Shanghai to Ensure Deliveries Amid Lockdown
MT
04/19JD COM : Logistics and Dada Boost Recruitment of Couriers in Shanghai
PU
04/19JD COM : Over 3000 JD.com Employees Rush to Shanghai to Support Delivery
PU
04/15JD REPORT : Working Mothers' Parenting and Consumption Preferences
PU
04/15JD COM : Health Launches World's First Diagnostic Kit for Methylated Genes of Lung Cancer
PU
04/15JD COM : Cloud Releases Products to Promote Industrial Digital Intelligence
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 950 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 3 085 M 482 M 482 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 17 204 M 17 204 M
P/E ratio 2021 220x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 556 B 86 959 M 86 959 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 363,74 CNY
Average target price 562,23 CNY
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-18.81%86 959
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.16%1 553 946
COUPANG, INC.-44.11%28 828
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.60%20 876
ETSY, INC.-47.34%14 033
OCADO GROUP PLC-31.88%10 990