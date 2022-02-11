JD com : YSL Offers Limited-Edition Valentine's Day Products on JD

by Xiaoqian Han

In celebration of Valentine's Day and the launch of flagship store in December 2021, Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) offered a variety of Valentine's Day limited-edition products to JD's consumers for a Super Brand Day on February 9, 2022.

Inspired by the Valentine's Day, YSL has released a range of love-themed limited editions on that day, including perfume and lipstick gift boxes with four red velvet lipsticks gift pack on YSL's self-operated flagship store designed exclusively for JD.com users.

With the help of JD's e-commerce and logistics advantages, all the products on the YSL flagship store could be delivered to consumers within 24 hours by JD Logistics.

Apart from YSL, JD Beauty has already introduced a number of high-end beauty brands in the past year, including Guerlain, Givenchy, Estee Lauder, and Kiehl's. Many worldwide businesses have regarded the JD as a new platform for product sales and brand marketing through JD.com's Super Brand Day and 618 Grand Promotion sales.

As a French premium brand, YSL is renowned for offering a broad line of premium cosmetics, and skin care products.

