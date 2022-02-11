Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  JD.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
JD com : YSL Offers Limited-Edition Valentine's Day Products on JD

02/11/2022 | 02:28am EST
by Xiaoqian Han

In celebration of Valentine's Day and the launch of flagship store in December 2021, Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) offered a variety of Valentine's Day limited-edition products to JD's consumers for a Super Brand Day on February 9, 2022.

Inspired by the Valentine's Day, YSL has released a range of love-themed limited editions on that day, including perfume and lipstick gift boxes with four red velvet lipsticks gift pack on YSL's self-operated flagship store designed exclusively for JD.com users.

With the help of JD's e-commerce and logistics advantages, all the products on the YSL flagship store could be delivered to consumers within 24 hours by JD Logistics.

Apart from YSL, JD Beauty has already introduced a number of high-end beauty brands in the past year, including Guerlain, Givenchy, Estee Lauder, and Kiehl's. Many worldwide businesses have regarded the JD as a new platform for product sales and brand marketing through JD.com's Super Brand Day and 618 Grand Promotion sales.

As a French premium brand, YSL is renowned for offering a broad line of premium cosmetics, and skin care products.

(hanxiaoqian3@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
