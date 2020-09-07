Log in
JD com : and LG Debuts New C2M Home Appliances

09/07/2020 | 11:15am EDT

by Rachel Liu

JD and LG has debuted seven new jointly-developed C2M refrigerators and washing machines.

JD and LG took only two months to develop the seven new products. The process included visiting LG's factory, analyzing the data and designing the products, as well as the eventual product launch and pre-order. All products are designed based on customers' preferences and the latest trends in the home appliance industry. The washing machines are equipped with AI technology that can optimize the washing process. The refrigerators add LG's Smart ThinQ system that can manage the smart appliances.

'We have seen that the Chinese home appliance market and sales channels are changing rapidly in China, and omnichannel platforms such as JD are becoming more and more important for us. To better adapt to the changes and bring more high-quality LG products to Chinese consumers, we had deepened our partnership with JD in this April,' said an LG spokesperson.

According to the 2020 H1 China Home Appliance Market Report released by China Center for Information Industry Development (CCID Group), online sales account for 51.84% of China's home appliance market, and JD accounts for 28.86% of the market both online and offline. COVID-19 has hugely impacted the offline channels for home appliance, and many brands are making more of an effort to develop the online market. JD and LG Electronics signed a partnership in April to sell RMB 5 billion yuan worth of products on the e-commerce platform, and to work deeper on omnichannel, new product development, customer experience, marketing innovations and smart supply chain.

JD and LG started to work on C2M in May 2018. C2M products the two sides have developed include facial machines, air purifiers, vacuums and more. Based on JD's big data analysis, JD is able to help the brands with the whole process of product design, launch, marketing and customer cultivation. This model can effectively shorten the product research time, and help bring products to the right customers at launch, which can improve the sales performance.

(liuchang61@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 15:14:01 UTC
