JD com : and Whiskas Help Homeless Cats Weather the Winter

JD Logistics and Whiskas, a leading cat food brand under Mars, have launched a campaign to help homeless cats get through the cold winter.

Consumers who buy Whiskas products on JD.com will have a chance to receive their orders packaged in special JD delivery boxes, which can be converted into a shelter for outdoor cats by cutting and folding along dotted lines.

Twenty thousand boxes will be put into use.

[Link]

'The purpose of the campaign is to call on people to protect homeless animals,' said the head of JD's Green Stream Initiative. 'The re-use of delivery boxes also contributes to environmental protection which helps lead to a sustainable world.'

During the 2020 Singles Day Grand Promotion (Nov. 1-11), JD worked with animal protection organizations Animals Asia and AITA Foundation as well as leading pet brands Royal Canin, Mars, Myfoodie, Pro Plan and more, to put over 100,000 of the special delivery boxes into use.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)