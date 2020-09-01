JD com : and Xinchao to Provide Brands with Omnichannel Marketing Solutions

by Ling Cao

JD and Xinchao, an innovative media group, launched a new plan on August 26th , which will combine JD's experience in big-data-driven precision marketing, as well as offline marketing resources from Xinchao, to provide brands and merchants with brand new omnichannel marketing solutions.

Paul Yan, President of JD Business Growth said, 'The plan will leverage JD's Data Management Platform and IoT ecosystem, as well as Xinchao's 600,000 smart elevator screens covering 103 cities and 45,000 residential compounds, as well as partners' databases, to help Xinchao digitize its business, and help brands reach customers more accurately. We aim to build an integrated and smart marketing channel online and offline.'

Jixue Zhang, founder and chairman of Xinchao said, 'The partnership is important to both of us, and the industry as a whole. Through the plan, JD can further tap into offline marketing value, Xinchao can benefit from JD's big data capability, and brands can receive integrated marketing solutions.'

The Jingpingguo platform is one of the products based on the plan. The project can help brands maximize marketing resources by understanding customer profiles ahead of time, and selecting the marketing resources, as well as analyze the effectiveness of each program. Recently Yanjing Beer, a popular beer brand of China, used the platform for marketing its new u8 product, and saw a huge increase in transaction volume.

With improvement of the COVID-19 situation in China, the marketing industry has recovered quickly. Despite this, brands and media still need digitization to continue their business growth. The plan is developed with this in mind.

(ling.cao@jd.com)