JD.COM, INC.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


JD com : APEDE MOD Launches Flagship Store on JD

03/08/2021 | 05:42am EST
by Hui Zhang

New York fashion brand APEDE MOD announced the launch of a flagship store on JD.com on March 8th to present its latest series of bags to Chinese consumers. To mark the store's opening, APEDE MOD brings its classic Froggy bag, Le Book, and Deco Line, as well as its new series of gradient color bags.

Since its trial operation on Feb. 1, the brand's weekly sales on JD have grown steadily at a steady rate of 200%. Consumers with strong consumption power are one of the most important factors attracting APEDE MOD to partner with JD. As an increasing number of fashion brands have been working with JD due to the pandemic impact, the company has become a favorite for many international fashion brands to partner with so as to assist them in exploring Chinese market.

'JD has been acting as a trustworthy ecommerce platform for our brand to be featured in China market. Through our partnership, APEDE MOD helps to enrich JD's international profile,' said Vic Li, senior e-commerce manager of APEDE MOD.

Founded in 2016 in New York, APEDE MOD was created by two women, Jaquelyn Wang and Claudia Lin, in their search for the perfect go-to bag. Each bag is designed with inspiration from nature, vintage pieces, architecture and modern culture.

(zhanghui36@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 10:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
