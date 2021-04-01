Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Books Sees the Rise of Literature Reading

04/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Vivian Yang

A rising percentage of JD users bought literature books on JD.com in 2020 compared with one year ago and over 70% of buyers are between age 26 to 45, according to JD Books' consumption big data report released on Mar. 30.

COVID-19 in 2020 provided a chance for more people to have more reading. Literature can help them to find peace of mind and do more thinking, explained Tao Xue, head of popular books of JD Books.

Novels, prose, and comic books are the most popular literature choices among JD customers, and under the novel section, world classics, detective, and science fiction are the best-selling categories, according to the big data.

In terms of comic books, sales of books from Chinese mainland were more than twice that of Japanese comics in 2020, proving the rise of 'China-Chic' which describes the trend of young people's increasing favor towards China-centric designs.

The report is released in conjunction with JD Books' first Literature Reading Month from Mar. 22 to Apr. 22. With close collaboration with the literature and art committee under the Publisher Association of China, the event gathers nearly 50 publishing houses.

During the Literature Reading Month, JD Books will carry out several activities online, including interactions with authors via livestreams, inviting publishers to make book recommendations, introducing customized reading lists for readers with different interests and more.

Min Lei, general manager of JD Books, Culture and Education said that the role of JD Books is to make connections among readers, publishers, and authors, by continuously understanding and bridging their needs, the platform can do a better job of promoting reading culture in society.

(vivian.yang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 09:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
05:32aJD COM  : Books Sees the Rise of Literature Reading
PU
03/31MARKET CHATTER : China Eyes New Bourse for Overseas-Listed Companies
MT
03/31JD COM  : Spins Off Cloud, AI business to Fintech Arm Jingdong Digits
MT
03/31JD COM  : Plant Factory Sparks Children's Early Interest in Agriculture
PU
03/31JD COM  : Spins Off $2.40 Billion Cloud, AI Business to Fintech Affiliate JD Dig..
MT
03/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : What will Biden’s plan entail?
03/31JD COM  : Inside information - entry into definitive agreements to spin off jd c..
PU
03/31JD COM  : Auto Opens Its First Self-Operated Car Maintenance Store
PU
03/30MARKET CHATTER : Chinese Grocery App Nice Tuan Raises $750 Million in Fundraisin..
MT
03/30FRESH PRODUCE MERCHANTS IN SHANGHAI : Attracting more Young Customers via JD
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2020 25 210 M 3 837 M 3 837 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 738 M 12 738 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 844 B 129 B 128 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 719,25 CNY
Last Close Price 552,58 CNY
Spread / Highest target 70,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-4.06%128 795
AMAZON.COM, INC.-6.19%1 538 536
WAYFAIR INC.39.39%32 880
ETSY, INC.13.36%25 067
ALLEGRO.EU SA-34.39%14 392
MONOTARO CO., LTD.14.06%13 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ