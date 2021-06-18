Log in
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
JD com : Chilean Ambassador Receives Award at JD Headquarters

06/18/2021 | 10:20pm EDT
by Ella Kidron

The ambassador of Chile to China, Luis Schmidt Montes, received the Excellent Performance Partner of the Year award from JD.com in Beijing on Jun. 18, the final day of China's largest mid-year shopping festival, the 618 Grand Promotion. The award acknowledges the successful partnership between Chile and JD.com in the retail space.

Ambassador Montes said: 'Today we have a big portal here on JD.com selling wine, fresh fruit, cherries, and more,' referring to the Chile National Pavilion. But I think we have a lot of opportunity for the future…Chile wants to promote food products in China. We already cherries and wine, and we can promote our pork, lamb and other products as well. We feel we have a lot of opportunity here with JD.com.'

Ambassador of Chile to China Luis Schmidt Montes accepting the Excellent Performance Partner Award from Larry Lee, Vice President of JD.com

With the official launch of the Chile National Pavilion in 2020, demand among JD's 500 million consumer base for products such as wines, fresh fruit, pork and salmon from the country has skyrocketed. Last December, JD held a livestream to introduce seasonal Chilean cherries in cooperation with ProChile Beijing.

'It is an honor to have the Chilean Embassy as a Friend of JD,' said Larry Lee, who presented the award to Ambassador Montes. 'Our national pavilion has been widely welcomed by consumers, and we look forward to further partnership in bringing the best of Chile to JD.com.'

This June 18th marks the 18th anniversary of the establishment of JD.com, China's largest retailer, and the final day of one of the biggest mid-year shopping festivals in the world. JD held an event at its headquarters to recognize representatives from 15 embassies for their efforts in fostering a positive trade environment between their respective countries and China, and in contributing to the increasing internationalization of JD's 618 Grand Promotion.

(ella@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 02:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
