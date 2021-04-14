Log in
JD.COM, INC.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Customizes New Model for Louis Vuitton

04/14/2021 | 12:13pm EDT
JD.com and Louis Vuitton have launched a unique model. Through the model customized by JD for Louis Vuitton, consumers may type 'LV' in the search bar on the JD app and enter LV's official mini program to enjoy the brand's exclusive shopping experience.

The unique model connects Louis Vuitton directly with JD's high quality active customers, while providing immediate access to all Louis Vuitton products, further enhancing the luxury experience for JD consumers.

'We are thrilled to partner with Louis Vuitton to further enhance the Chinese e-commerce luxury experience,' said Kevin Jiang, president of international business, JD Fashion and Lifestyle. 'This is an unprecedented model which provides a seamless shopping experience, enabling more high quality consumers to enjoy all that Louis Vuitton has to offer. JD will continue to innovate in China's luxury market to provide an unmatched experience.'

Since embarking on its journey in the luxury market, JD has continued to create new, high quality shopping experiences for its customers. The company has launched JD Luxury Express, which provides chauffeured hand delivery of luxury products purchased, giving customers the joy and delight of an experience commensurate to shopping at a brands' offline store.

Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2020 25 245 M 3 865 M 3 865 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 815 M 12 815 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 800 B 122 B 123 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 713,19 CNY
Last Close Price 515,60 CNY
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-10.35%122 278
AMAZON.COM, INC.3.76%1 712 120
WAYFAIR INC.40.95%33 012
ETSY, INC.25.92%28 239
ALLEGRO.EU SA-32.26%15 355
MONOTARO CO., LTD.10.10%13 144
