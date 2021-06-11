Log in
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/11 10:36:19 am
71.17 USD   -0.95%
10:12aJD COM  : and Walmart Launch Omini-channel Marketing Model
PU
10:12aJD COM  : DC/EP Program Head Airs on National TV
PU
09:48aJD COM  : Sales of Emerging Brands Surge on JD Super's Big Day
PU
JD com : DC/EP Program Head Airs on National TV

06/11/2021 | 10:12am EDT
by Ling Cao

'DC/EP (Digital Currency/Electronic Payment) program has accelerated the cycle for currency settlements, thus lowering a company's operational cost,' Fei Peng, head of the DC/EP program at JD Technology told Chinese National TV, in an interview broadcasted on June 8.

'Because DC/EP is equipped with intelligent agreement for payment and settlement, the recipient can receive the currency in real-time,' added Peng.

The program reported that digital currency in China has expanded the application, such as payroll payment.

Beijing resident Mr. Liu shared with the program, 'I felt very excited when I first received [the transfer], and quickly made a purchase via the digital currency.'

Besides payroll, companies are also able to make business-to-business payments via DC/EP.

Since cooperating with the Digital Currency Institute under The People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in Sep. 2020, JD has provided technology and service support for DC/EP trial programs in Suzhou, Beijing and Chengdu.

In January, JD used the solution to pay salaries for some of its employees, further exploring the application of DC/EP. JD also made business-to-business payments via DC/EP to Unis Electronic Business and Chongqing Xin Ririshun Electric Sales under domestic home appliance giant Haier; and helped facilitate the cross-bank settlement, when JD Retail's DC/EP account with Bank of Communications made a transaction to Unis Electronic Business' DC/EP Bank of China account.

(ling.cao@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 14:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 954 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 13 335 M 2 087 M 2 087 M
Net cash 2021 124 B 19 474 M 19 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 59,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 711 B 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 663,32 CNY
Last Close Price 459,33 CNY
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Chi Ping Lau Independent Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-18.26%111 149
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.85%1 689 308
WAYFAIR INC.45.32%34 193
ETSY, INC.-6.05%21 245
ALLEGRO.EU SA-31.05%16 255
MONOTARO CO., LTD.0.00%11 901