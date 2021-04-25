Log in
JD com : Dada Group's JDDJ, JD and Miss Fresh Collaborate to Deliver More Fresh Products …

04/25/2021 | 07:44am EDT
Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ('Dada'), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, and Miss Fresh, China's digital community retail platform, announced that they have built collaboration to offer more consumers with the convenient one-hour shopping service. Since April, Miss Fresh's stores and warehouses have officially launched on JDDJ, Dada's on-demand retail platform and also launched on JD.com through the 'Omni-Channel Fulfillment Program'.

The first batch of Miss Fresh's more than 400 stores and warehouses that have been launched on JDDJ, covers hundreds of cities and counties across the country, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou. When consumers use JDDJ's Application or JD's Application and search for 'Miss Fresh', they can place orders from Miss Fresh's nearby stores and warehouses. The types of products available for consumers include fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, dairy, baked food, grain and oil, drinks, snacks, fast-cooked food, and daily necessities, which can fully meet consumers' demand for daily groceries. After the consumer places an order online, Dada Now riders will deliver the products to consumers within one hour.

Jun Jiang, General Manager of Business Growth Department at JDDJ, said that over 100,000 retail stores launched their online services on JDDJ, covering about 1,400 cities and counties in China. The categories of products on the platform are also expanding. 'Through the collaboration, Miss Fresh further enriches the supply of fresh products on JDDJ, and we hope to provide more diverse and high-qualified choices for consumers,' added Jiang.

Cheng Wang, Head of User Center at Miss Fresh, said that 'Miss Fresh has achieved 100% detection of fresh food to ensure safer and assured fresh offering. By cooperating with JDDJ, we hope to provide fresh food to every family.'

This is a joint release by Dada Group, JD and Miss Fresh.

(PR@imdada.cn)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 11:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
