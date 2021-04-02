Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Data Indicates Chinese Consumers' Renewed Confidence in Travel

04/02/2021 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Ella Kidron

This weekend many Chinese consumers will travel for the Qingming Festival (Tomb Sweeping) holiday (Apr. 3-5), as indicated by a new report released by JD Big Data Research Institute on Mar. 31. The festival is traditionally associated with families reuniting and traveling to their loved ones' gravesites to pay their respects, andd it is a time for people to take mini vacations as well.

The data indicates that after spending the Chinese New Year locally, consumers have opted to get on the road for the quick three day weekend. According to the report, starting Mar. 1 sales of plane tickets bought to be used Apr. 1-5 have clearly increased. From the first to the third week of March sales volume of plane tickets has increased 4 times. One of the contributing factors is that on Mar. 16, Beijing announced a relaxation of travel rules, noting that people coming from low risk areas could travel freely without having to show a record of a nucleic acid COVID-19 test - taking some of the hassle out of travel that was present during the Chinese New Year holiday.

The hottest destinations in terms of province-level municipalities are Hainan, Hebei, Sichuan, Hubei and Tianjin. The most popular destination cities are Sanya, Hainan province, Macau, Guangzhou, Guangdong province, Xishuangbanna, Yunnan province and Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Top 5 province-level municipalities and destination cities (Source: JD Big Data Research Institute)

Fei Lu, senior analyst at the JD Big Data Research Institute, said: 'The mini-peak in travel this Qingming Festival is apparent. It not only represents people's renewed confidence in travel but also puts in motion a May Day and summer travel surge.'

(ella@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 08:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
04:40aJD COM  : Data Indicates Chinese Consumers' Renewed Confidence in Travel
PU
04/01JD COM  : Health to Provide Services for Children with Autism
PU
04/01JD COM  : Black Coffee is a New Trend among Chinese Consumers
PU
04/01JD COM  : Speeds Up Delivery by Enabling Air Transport from 310 Cities
PU
04/01IN-DEPTH REPORT : JD Health: Let TCM Meet Internet, IoT and AI
PU
04/01JD COM  : Books Sees the Rise of Literature Reading
PU
03/31MARKET CHATTER : China Eyes New Bourse for Overseas-Listed Companies
MT
03/31JD COM  : Spins Off Cloud, AI business to Fintech Arm Jingdong Digits
MT
03/31JD COM  : Plant Factory Sparks Children's Early Interest in Agriculture
PU
03/31JD COM  : Spins Off $2.40 Billion Cloud, AI Business to Fintech Affiliate JD Dig..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2020 25 245 M 3 850 M 3 850 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 764 M 12 764 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 859 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 719,56 CNY
Last Close Price 553,45 CNY
Spread / Highest target 70,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-4.08%130 828
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.00%1 591 768
WAYFAIR INC.49.68%35 056
ETSY, INC.17.03%26 243
ALLEGRO.EU SA-34.39%14 694
MONOTARO CO., LTD.16.76%13 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ