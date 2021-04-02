JD com : Data Indicates Chinese Consumers' Renewed Confidence in Travel

by Ella Kidron

This weekend many Chinese consumers will travel for the Qingming Festival (Tomb Sweeping) holiday (Apr. 3-5), as indicated by a new report released by JD Big Data Research Institute on Mar. 31. The festival is traditionally associated with families reuniting and traveling to their loved ones' gravesites to pay their respects, andd it is a time for people to take mini vacations as well.

The data indicates that after spending the Chinese New Year locally, consumers have opted to get on the road for the quick three day weekend. According to the report, starting Mar. 1 sales of plane tickets bought to be used Apr. 1-5 have clearly increased. From the first to the third week of March sales volume of plane tickets has increased 4 times. One of the contributing factors is that on Mar. 16, Beijing announced a relaxation of travel rules, noting that people coming from low risk areas could travel freely without having to show a record of a nucleic acid COVID-19 test - taking some of the hassle out of travel that was present during the Chinese New Year holiday.

The hottest destinations in terms of province-level municipalities are Hainan, Hebei, Sichuan, Hubei and Tianjin. The most popular destination cities are Sanya, Hainan province, Macau, Guangzhou, Guangdong province, Xishuangbanna, Yunnan province and Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Top 5 province-level municipalities and destination cities (Source: JD Big Data Research Institute)

Fei Lu, senior analyst at the JD Big Data Research Institute, said: 'The mini-peak in travel this Qingming Festival is apparent. It not only represents people's renewed confidence in travel but also puts in motion a May Day and summer travel surge.'

(ella@jd.com)