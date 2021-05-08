Log in
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
JD com : Displays C2M Products at Hainan Expo

05/08/2021 | 03:02am EDT
by Ling Cao

JD exhibited a series of C2M (Customer-to-Manufacturer) products at the on-going China International Consumer Products Expo held in Haikou, Hainan province (May 7-10).

C2M products are representative of the latest consumption trends, as they are designed based on what consumers want. 'We released a JD's private label brand J.Zao C2M product, the laundry capsule, and the product was among the top 5 search results in just one week,' explained Wen Xue, an operations manager of JD's Y business team focusing on supply chain technology, onsite at the Expo.

'The product was designed based on customers' demands on purchasing laundry detergent that not only can clean clothes, but also have functions such as bacteriostasis, elimination of mites, color protection and maintain fragrance,' added Xue.

'We found that children's tables and chairs are top 10 by customers' search, while there aren't cost-effective, so we seized the market chance to design an imported wooden table and chairs set for RMB 1,000-1,500 yuan. One of our C2M sets which has been on sale since last October is consistently top one by sales volume and customer' comments,' shared Hengsheng Tang, general manager of J.Zao at JD.

JD also displayed other C2M products created with partners at the expo, including a GoPro HERO 9 BLACK gift set, which is based on real customers' feedback for buying an action camera with higher resolution, enhanced anti-shake, as well as ultra-long battery life.

L'Oréal worked with JD to design the C2M facial cream and toner which based on young customers' need to moisturize in fall and winter, as well as demands to diminish pores. The products are popular in their categories on JD.

Over 1,000 brands worked with JD's Y business unit on C2M product design and sales to date.

(ling.cao@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 07:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
