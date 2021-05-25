Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Emergency Aid to Yunnan Earthquake Arrives the Next Morning

05/25/2021 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Yuchuan Wang

JD.com delivered its first batch of emergency aid to Yangbi Yi autonomous county in Yunnan province at 5 a.m. on May 22, after the county was struck by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake at 9 p.m. on May 21. The earthquake killed three people and injured 32, according to a report by People's Daily on May 22.

In 2012, JD.com's founder Richard Liu announced a company regulation stating that if a disaster happens anywhere in the country, the nearest JD warehouse should immediately donate and transport its goods to meet the emergency demands, and that its management does not need to obtain prior approval.

[Link]

JD's truck departs from its warehouse in Dali in the early morning

Upon learning about the earthquake in Yunnan, JD established a support team and its warehouse in Dali immediately delivered goods, including water and food, to Yangbi. The company's warehouses in the region continue to supply goods to help local people weather the difficulties.

JD.com has been actively practicing social responsibility by leveraging its supply chain. Since the breakout of COVID-19, the company has invested over one billion yuan in medical supplies donation, ensuring logistics transportation and people's livelihoods, while enabling merchants and boosting the economy.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
06:03aJD COM  : Emergency Aid to Yunnan Earthquake Arrives the Next Morning
PU
05:19aJD COM  : Nestlé, Danone and Lego Won Top International Brand Awards by JD
PU
05/24JD COM  : Ten Jingxi Partners Win Awards at JD 618 Kickoff Conference
PU
05/23MARKET CHATTER : Vendor Signups for Alibaba's Tmall More Than Double Ahead of Ma..
MT
05/21JD COM  : Health brands Swisse and Omron Awarded as JD Kicks off 618
PU
05/21JD COM  : Susquehanna Adjusts JD.com PT to $80 From $90, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
05/21JD COM  : to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
05/21JD to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2021
GL
05/21JDT CHIEF ECONOMIST : Robust Exports Continue to Boost China's Economy
PU
05/21JD COM  : Livestreaming, Short Videos, and Graphics to Further Boost 618
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 956 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 13 660 M 2 132 M 2 132 M
Net cash 2021 127 B 19 783 M 19 783 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 711 B 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 668,54 CNY
Last Close Price 459,89 CNY
Spread / Highest target 76,3%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Chi Ping Lau Independent Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-18.48%110 855
AMAZON.COM, INC.-0.37%1 636 525
WAYFAIR INC.38.90%32 683
ETSY, INC.-7.16%20 995
ALLEGRO.EU SA-32.82%15 876
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-4.95%11 397