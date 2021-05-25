JD com : Emergency Aid to Yunnan Earthquake Arrives the Next Morning

by Yuchuan Wang

JD.com delivered its first batch of emergency aid to Yangbi Yi autonomous county in Yunnan province at 5 a.m. on May 22, after the county was struck by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake at 9 p.m. on May 21. The earthquake killed three people and injured 32, according to a report by People's Daily on May 22.

In 2012, JD.com's founder Richard Liu announced a company regulation stating that if a disaster happens anywhere in the country, the nearest JD warehouse should immediately donate and transport its goods to meet the emergency demands, and that its management does not need to obtain prior approval.

JD's truck departs from its warehouse in Dali in the early morning

Upon learning about the earthquake in Yunnan, JD established a support team and its warehouse in Dali immediately delivered goods, including water and food, to Yangbi. The company's warehouses in the region continue to supply goods to help local people weather the difficulties.

JD.com has been actively practicing social responsibility by leveraging its supply chain. Since the breakout of COVID-19, the company has invested over one billion yuan in medical supplies donation, ensuring logistics transportation and people's livelihoods, while enabling merchants and boosting the economy.

