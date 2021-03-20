JD com : Health Set Up USleep Center to Provide Sleep Health Management

by Hui Zhang

JD Health unveiled a sleep center-USleep Center on Mar. 19 in partnership with the Chinese Sleep Research Society, and SUMIAN,a leading company in China focusing on the research and treatment of insomnia and depression. The sleep center is established to solve the issue of imbalanced distribution of medical resources for insomnia and to provide professional medical education to both doctors and consumers.

The sleep center will bring together experts in the sleep area from China's 3A hospitals and will offer online consultation services with the help of therapies, such as cognitive behavioral therapy. In addition to online consultation, JD Health will also offer omnichannel solutions, including online observation and offline services, to bring convenience for patients. At the same time, the sleep center will also provide videos and infographics, and livestreaming events on sleep health management knowledge.

'The sleep center will focus on establishing the most authoritative platform in China to provide sleep-related information. Meanwhile, it will gather sleep experts across China and offer trainings to related doctors to improve their professional skills, and will also take advantage of 5G, Iot, and AI among other technologies to build an intelligent sleep center,' said Jianbo Xiao, general manager of JD Health's Internet Hospital.

According to the 2020 China Sleep Index Report, more than 300 million Chinese people are being plagued by insomnia, and the average length of sleep for Chinese people has dropped from 8.8 hours in 2013 to 6.5 hours in 2020. According to a survey released by the China Sleep Research Association, the incidence of insomnia among adults in China is as high as 38.2%. Behind the insomnia, there are often major hidden diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases and tumors.

'A healthy life starts with good sleep, and JD Health is eager to work with partners to bring integrated online and offline health services to those suffering from sleep problems and contribute to improving public health, ' said Lijun Xin, CEO of JD Health.

(zhanghui36@jd.com)