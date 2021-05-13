Log in
JD com : Health Showcases Intelligent Medical Equipment Solutions

05/13/2021 | 03:36am EDT
by Hui Zhang

JD Health will showcase intelligent medical equipment and services available on its platform at the upcoming 84th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) from May 13-16 at the national exhibition and convention center in Shanghai.

The annual CMEF event, has become one of the key medical equipment exhibitions in China to connect international medical equipment brands with globally licensed medical equipment distributors, resellers, manufacturers, doctors, regulators and government agencies.

At the exhibition, JD Health will announce the release the JD Medical Equipment Procurement Platform, which is dedicated to providing customers with life-long digital healthcare solutions. Meanwhile, JD Health will debut high-tech medical products as well as equipment for hearing, Chinese medicine physical therapy, health monitoring, blood sugar management, home protection and products covering other scenarios at CMEF.

Screenshot of JD Medical Equipment Procurement Platform

JD Health will also demonstrate its medical solutions in respiratory specialties, elderly rehabilitation and other fields. Visitors attending the exhibition can trial intelligent medical equipment and upload their health data to JD Health's internet hospital through the JD Health mini program so as to get professional advice from doctors on the platform.

During the CMEF exhibition, JD Health will host a special page on the JD app where customers can buy the medical products on exhibition.

'JD Health has established cooperation with many global medical device brands, and we will sign agreements with more companies to facilitate the construction of medical device industry cluster and promote the development of technology and refinement of medical device products,' said Luyi Ma, general manager of the company's medical equipment department.

(zhanghui36@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 07:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
