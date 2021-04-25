JD com : Health and Nestlé Expand Cooperation on Medical Purpose Baby Food

by Hui Zhang

JD Health and Nestlé will strengthen cooperation to promote allergy prevention and management in infants and toddlers, the two companies announced on Apr. 23.

Through the cooperation, the two companies will work together to set up a specialized food center within JD's App to provide formula or food for infants and toddlers with special medical needs. In addition, a team of 50 pediatricians who are cooperating with Nestlé will join JD's Internet hospital to offer professional medical advice to JD's consumers. Meanwhile, both sides will invite domestic and overseas pediatricians to share pediatric knowledge and other nutrition-related content through various channels such as livestreaming with JD's consumers.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the number of newborns with allergies in China exceeds 6 million every year, with infants and children aged 0-2 years being a group with high incidence of allergic reactions. The total number of allergic children (up to 7 years old) in China has remained above 21 million.

'The incidence of infant and child allergy in China has been on the rise in recent years. However, a lot of Chinese parents are still lacking the knowledge and awareness of allergy prevention and management,' said Ye Yang, general manager of JD Health's Nutrition and Healthcare department.

'Through the partnership, we hope to educate more parents about allergic diseases in infants and toddlers, and to bring them safe, professional special medical purpose foods for infants and toddlers.'

(zhanghui36@jd.com)