Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : JDer Blazes to Personal Best at JD-Sponsored Beijing Half Marathon

04/25/2021 | 08:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Ella Kidron

The Beijing Half Marathon officially kicked off at 7 a.m. on Apr. 24. One hour, 10 minutes and 31 seconds later, JD Logistics employee Yushuai Lian blazed to the finish line, fifth overall and first among non-professional runners.

Lian, who is affectionately known as 'Xiao Shuai' ('Little Handsome') at work and in running circles, was one of a team of employees from JD Logistics' North China region who represented the company on the course. He explained that seeing the sea of red JD Logistics' logos everywhere he turned made this race different from others in the past.

The JD Logistics Beijing Half Marathon team

'There was this absolute feeling of being on your 'home court,'' said Lian of the experience. Representing JD Logistics in the race and achieving a personal best in the meantime made it extra special. 'Just as we do every day at work, everyone wanted to give their all and maximize their contribution for the company,' he explained excitedly.

Lian is now four years into his running career, which he discovered through participating in the Beijing International Marathon in 2017 when JD Logistics was the official supplier for the event. Before then, he always had a love for running, but was hesitant to try the distance. With encouragement from colleagues, a 4:23:23 achieved with no training in 2017, has become a 2:25:25.

Lian now has many marathons under his belt. Last year, he was also part of a team that represented JD at the BMW Hood to Coast relayrace where JD was a special partner and JD Logistics provided all of the supplies for the event while JD Super set up a makeshift supermarket to provide snacks and beverages mid-way through the race.

For this Beijing Half Marathon 2021, JD Logistics provided a wide range of services to including warehousing, transportation, and delivery of goods needed before, during and after the event. The company prepared 1,500 square meters of warehouses, almost 1000 e-vehicles for transportation, 20 vehicles to serve as storage lockers and more than 300 staff members.

It is the fourth consecutive time for JDL to provide logistics services for the Beijing Half Marathon. JD also title-sponsored the Suqian marathon earlier this month. Suqian is home to the company's largest customer service center, as well as multiple of its innovations.

(ella@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 12:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
08:30aJD COM  : JDer Blazes to Personal Best at JD-Sponsored Beijing Half Marathon
PU
07:44aJD COM  : Aquascaping Business Rises on JD, And China
PU
07:44aJD COM  : Machinery Giant SDLG Inks Partnership with JD on Digital Transformatio..
PU
07:44aJD COM  : Dada Group's JDDJ, JD and Miss Fresh Collaborate to Deliver More Fresh..
PU
05:22aJD COM  : Technology Participates in One-Year Trial Show of DC/EP
PU
04/24JD COM  : Upgrades Anti-counterfeit System to Protect More Brands
PU
04/23PHOTO GALLERY : This Week at JD (Apr. 17 – Apr. 23)
PU
04/23JD COM  : Supplies Dubai-based B2B Platform to Boost E-commerce in the MENA Regi..
PU
04/23JD COM  : .ID to Raise Funds for Orphans in Indonesia During Ramadan
PU
04/22UXIN  : Partners With JD.com For Used Car Online Store
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 937 B 144 B 144 B
Net income 2021 15 171 M 2 336 M 2 336 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 19 251 M 19 251 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 770 B 118 B 118 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 704,99 CNY
Last Close Price 498,45 CNY
Spread / Highest target 88,9%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-12.68%118 498
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.60%1 684 193
WAYFAIR INC.36.48%31 963
ETSY, INC.20.62%27 274
ALLEGRO.EU SA-33.29%15 298
MONOTARO CO., LTD.6.90%12 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ