JD com : Life and Services Business Showcased at Hainan Expo

by Hui Zhang

JD.com is having product exhibitions from its life and services business category, covering real estate, automobile, culture and travel, flowers and gardening, auction, and introduce related services to the audience, at the first China International Consumer Products Expo(Hainan Expo), from May 7-10 in Haikou, Hainan province.

It is also signing agreements on site with six leading brand partners: Exxon Mobil; Continental; Uxin, a Chinese leading nationwide online used car dealer; ENOVATE, a Chinese automobile manufacturing company; HIMO, a Chinese portrait photography company; and Teld New Energy, a Chinese energy vehicle charging network operating company.

'The agreements between JD's life and services business and the 6 brand partners signed at the expo are in hope of providing JD's users with high-quality service experiences through the continuous expansion of service-oriented products,' said Qin Miao, vice president of JD.com and president of JD's Life and Services business unit.

The new agreements with Exxon Mobiland Continental are a new step from JD's previous cooperation with the two brands.

Mobil's products are sold on JD.com through both JD's self-operated online store and the brand's flagship store. The former became the first store to surpass 3 million followers in the motor oil category on JD's platform. Based on the agreement, both sides will deepen cooperation in user engagement, digitalized e-commerce operation and omni-channel service network.

As the world's fourth-largest tire manufacturer, Continental is one of the most popular tire brands on JD since its joining the platform in 2017. Thanks to this partnership, Continental chose to debut some of its tires on JD with some of them even being exclusively available on the platform. Through the new agreement, the two sides will explore tailored services to both business partners and customers based on JD's nationwide car maintenance service network that combines online ordering and appointments and offline services, known as JD Auto Service.

'JD Life and Services business unit has been committed to providing omni-channel services, so that consumers can enjoy services, such as automobile maintenance services, real estate, traveling, flowers and gardening, without going outside of a three-kilometer radius of their residence,' said Miao.

For the auto business, JD has integrated both online and offline business which will not only allow car owners to buy high-quality auto-related products, but also make it easy for them to access to JD's offline auto maintenance stores to repair their cars. As of now, JD has opened over 1,200 car maintenance stores across 163 cities, serving over 10 million consumers. JD also opened its first self-operated car maintenance store in March in Beijing. In addition, JD also offers various of other services such as tickets booking, flowers and gardening online ordering and delivery services and even auction services, bringing a variety of products into consumers' everyday lives.

