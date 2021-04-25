Log in
    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
JD com : Machinery Giant SDLG Inks Partnership with JD on Digital Transformation

04/25/2021 | 07:44am EDT
by Yuchuan Wang

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG) signed an agreement with JD Logistics (JDL) on Apr. 23 that the two parties will collaborate in accelerating the digitalization of the construction industry, focusing on national warehousing network planning, inventory analysis, supply chain financing and other areas.

Through logistics technology explorations and applications, SDLG and JDL will also create innovative integrated supply chain solutions that can handle business, logistics, information and capital.

Mengsheng Yu, CEO of SDLG said the two sides are committed to building an integrated supply chain service system with the optimal efficiency and scientific algorithms. Wei Tang, vice president of JD.com and president of JDL's growth development center said that the partnership with SDLG will benefit JDL in exploring service models for the machinery industry.

The two parties previously cooperated in upgrading the warehousing network in a factory in Kunming, Yunnan province. This upgrade will be replicated across the national logistics network in the future to improve delivery efficiency. JDL will open up its management model and systems to help SDLG manage its stock intelligently and precisely, enabling the further improvement of the machinery giant's turnover rate.

A subsidiary corporation of Volvo Construction Equipment, SDLG is one of the world's top 50 construction equipment manufacturers and one of China's three major construction equipment exporters.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 11:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 937 B 144 B 144 B
Net income 2021 15 171 M 2 336 M 2 336 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 19 251 M 19 251 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 770 B 118 B 118 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 704,99 CNY
Last Close Price 498,45 CNY
Spread / Highest target 88,9%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-12.68%118 498
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.60%1 684 193
WAYFAIR INC.36.48%31 963
ETSY, INC.20.62%27 274
ALLEGRO.EU SA-33.29%15 298
MONOTARO CO., LTD.6.90%12 904
