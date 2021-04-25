JD com : Machinery Giant SDLG Inks Partnership with JD on Digital Transformation

by Yuchuan Wang

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG) signed an agreement with JD Logistics (JDL) on Apr. 23 that the two parties will collaborate in accelerating the digitalization of the construction industry, focusing on national warehousing network planning, inventory analysis, supply chain financing and other areas.

Through logistics technology explorations and applications, SDLG and JDL will also create innovative integrated supply chain solutions that can handle business, logistics, information and capital.

Mengsheng Yu, CEO of SDLG said the two sides are committed to building an integrated supply chain service system with the optimal efficiency and scientific algorithms. Wei Tang, vice president of JD.com and president of JDL's growth development center said that the partnership with SDLG will benefit JDL in exploring service models for the machinery industry.

The two parties previously cooperated in upgrading the warehousing network in a factory in Kunming, Yunnan province. This upgrade will be replicated across the national logistics network in the future to improve delivery efficiency. JDL will open up its management model and systems to help SDLG manage its stock intelligently and precisely, enabling the further improvement of the machinery giant's turnover rate.

A subsidiary corporation of Volvo Construction Equipment, SDLG is one of the world's top 50 construction equipment manufacturers and one of China's three major construction equipment exporters.

