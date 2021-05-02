JD com : PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF JD LOGISTICS, INC. ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED POST HEARING INFORMATION PACK

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Under our weighted voting rights structure, our share capital comprises Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Each Class A ordinary share entitles the holder to exercise one vote, and each Class B ordinary share entitles the holder to exercise 20 votes, respectively, on any resolution tabled at our general meetings, except as may otherwise be required by law or provided for in our Memorandum and Articles of Association. Shareholders and prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in a company with a weighted voting rights structure. Our American depositary shares, each representing two of our Class A ordinary shares, are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the symbol JD.

JD.com, Inc.

京東集團股份有限公司

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9618)

PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF

JD LOGISTICS, INC.

ON THE MAIN BOARD OF

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

POST HEARING INFORMATION PACK

The Board is pleased to announce that it was informed by JD Logistics that in connection with the Proposed Spin-off, JD Logistics has submitted the PHIP to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for publication on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website. The PHIP is now available for viewing and downloading from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk.