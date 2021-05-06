Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Participates in China International Consumer Products Expo in Hainan

05/06/2021 | 03:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Ella Kidron

JD.com, China's largest retailer, will participate in the first China International Consumer Products Expo (Hainan Expo), which is held from May 7-10 in Haikou, Hainan province. As a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, the company's extensive brand partnerships and procurement capabilities will be on full display at the expo.

JD will have a dedicated 500 m2 area in Exhibition Hall 1 (1T014) of the Haikou International Convention Center to highlight key products from top brand partners in a wide range of categories including consumer electronics, fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life and services and more.

Visitors will be able to experience products on site and even scan QR codes to purchase and have items sent to their homes wherever they live in China, thanks to JD Logistics' extensive network which can realize 90% of first party orders delivered same- or next-day. JD Logistics will also establish a 30 square meter makeshift delivery station on site at the expo so that consumers and brands can enjoy hassle-free shipping of any purchases or other supplies.

Furthermore, JD Worldwide will also host a discussion in partnership with a representative from the China Certification and Inspection Group on May 7, focused on the future of imports and the role of e-commerce. In addition to providing more color on JD Worldwide's imports strategy, topics such as how pan-entertainment marketing can connect international brands with domestic consumers will also be discussed. JD will also share an analysis of imported products' trends.

In participation with internationally-renowned brands, including Bose, Sony, Nintendo, GAS BIJOUX, Siemens, Swisse, Ferrero, GoPro, and many more, the JD's participation serves to boost Hainan as an international tourism and consumption hub and its innovative consumption development.

Lei Xu, CEO of JD Retail, said: 'It's JD's responsibility and mission to join the exhibition to further improve the shopping experience by providing a larger variety of products and better services. We want to work with more partners to promote the upgrade of both supply and consumption. We believe that this Expo and the establishment of Hainan Free Trade Port will inject more vitality in global free trade, the global governance system and the recovery of the world economy.'

The Hainan Expo will cover 80,000 square meters, with 60,000 square meters for international exhibitions, and 20,000 square meters for domestic exhibitions. More than 1,300 brands from 69 countries and regions will participate. The expo expected to attract more than 20,000 buyers and over 200,000 visitors of the four days.

(ella@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 07:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
03:29aJD COM  : Unveils Gen-Z Consumption Trends
PU
03:29aJD COM  : Participates in China International Consumer Products Expo in Hainan
PU
05/05JD.COM, INC.  : quaterly earnings release
05/04JD COM  : Logistics Arm Files Draft Prospectus For Hong Kong IPO
MT
05/03MARKET CHATTER : JD.com's Logistics Arm Begins Pre-Marketing for Hong Kong IPO
MT
05/02JD Logistics Files Draft Prospectus for Hong Kong IPO
DJ
05/02JD COM  : Proposed spin-off and separate listing of jd logistics, inc. on the ma..
PU
04/30JD COM  : Record date for annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
04/30WRC CONNECTED 2021 : JD Welcomes Retail Fragmentation
PU
04/30JD COM  : Chatbot Lifesaving Program Selected as AI Application Example
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 938 B 145 B 145 B
Net income 2021 15 090 M 2 329 M 2 329 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 19 295 M 19 295 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 755 B 117 B 117 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 701,01 CNY
Last Close Price 488,97 CNY
Spread / Highest target 92,6%
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-14.06%116 629
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.69%1 649 411
WAYFAIR INC.20.00%28 104
ETSY, INC.3.74%23 458
ALLEGRO.EU SA-37.41%14 224
MONOTARO CO., LTD.6.29%12 685