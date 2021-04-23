JD com : Supplies Dubai-based B2B Platform to Boost E-commerce in the MENA Region

by Guo Ji

Tradeling, a Dubai-based B2B e-commerce platform, has partnered with JD.com to sell products supplied by the Chinese e-commerce giant on its platform, enabling Tradeling to provide its business customers with high quality Chinese products in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. The partnership was announced this week.

For a limited period of time, Tradeling will offer free delivery service for the goods supplied by JD.com to its customers. The partnership is expected to provide local businesses with access to millions of Chinese products such as electronics, beauty products, home furnishing and more. Tradeling will also look at opportunities to leverage JD.com's unparalleled logistics advantages to power fast delivery service for its customers.

'China is an important global market in which we have had long-standing business relationships,' said His Excellency Mohanmmed AI Zarooni, director general of Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA). 'This partnership with JD.com will provide access to a key trade route to further enhance the buying power of regional buyers through highly competitive rates.'

'Our partnership with JD.com will give businesses in the MENA region the ability to access products from Chinese manufacturers at competitive prices, while having the added benefit of JD.com's logistics and warehousing services,' said Marius Ciavola, CEO of Tradeling. 'Our ultimate aim is to provide seamless trade at the best prices. This partnership does just that and gives MENA business buyers a greater customer experience.'

Marco Mao, general manager of JD.com's Europe, Middle East and America Region Business, said: 'We will bring a wide range of quality products to customers in the MENA region through the partnership with Tradeling, catering to the procurement needs of local enterprises.'

According to the partnership, the two parties will also explore private label business.

