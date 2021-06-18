Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Swiss Embassy Receives “Friend of JD.com” Award on JD618

06/18/2021 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Vivian Yang

In appreciation of Swiss brands' strong performance on JD.com, the Chinese e-commerce company issued the 'Friend of JD.com - Excellent Performance Partner' award to the Swiss embassy to China on Jun 18, the final date of the national mid-year shopping festival, known as the JD 618 Grand Promotion.

Mr. Yves Morath, counselor and head of the Swiss Business Hub China accepted the award at JD's headquarters in Beijing. Speaking about the potential for cooperation with China and JD.com in the future, Mr. Morath said that: 'Switzerland is definitely a very strong country for premium consumer goods, so we are very optimistic that we can benefit from the potential market of the Chinese market with JD.com. What we see is more and more Swiss premium consumer goods are very active in the Chinese market, especially in the e-commerce market. We see a very great potential, so of course we hope that we can strengthen our position also on JD.com, and have even more tight collaboration in the future.'

Mr. Yves Morath (second from the right) received the 'Friend of JD.com' award on behalf of the Swiss Embassy

Swiss brands enjoy a high reputation among Chinese customers, as they do in the rest of the world, for their high quality and reliability. Being an e-commerce platform that always puts trust and quality at the core of its business, JD.com is the natural go-to place for Swiss brands in China, with products ranging from luxury, food, and beauty to healthcare products and more available on its platform.

Mr. Yves Morath in an interview during his visit to JD's big data command center on June 18.

Swiss watches are a good case on this point. JD Fashion offers over a hundred Swiss watch brands through both the first-party and marketplace models. Most recently, Zenith SA launched an official third-party storeon JD.com on May 17. The store is an addition to the brand's first-party store on JD.com which opened in 2017. Breitling, another time-honored Swiss watch brand operating under both sales models on JD.com, was awarded by the platform as the 'Sustainable Development Partner of the Year' on May 20 in recognition of the brand's efforts to bring environmental-friendly products to JD's customers.

Sustainability is close to the hearts of many Swiss brands and the Swiss embassy. Nestlé, the Switzerland-based company has been working deeply with JD on many fronts, such as, designing Consumer-to-Manufacturer (C2M) products that are better tailored to Chinese customers' needs, developing medical purpose baby foodwhile promoting pediatric knowledge and nutrition related content, and collaborating on a greener supply chain and digitally-driven distribution centerthat reduces waste in fulfillment processes.

During the Sino-Swiss Economic Forum (SSEF) last November, Swiss Ambassador to China Bernardino Regazzoni emphasized Swiss enterprises' commitment to sustainable development in China: 'They are even generating synergies among themselves here in China to bring out sustainable, innovative and creative solutions to global concerns.'

(Vivian.Yang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 15:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
11:33aJD COM  : Swiss Embassy Receives “Friend of JD.com” Award on JD618
PU
11:11aJD COM  : Thai Herbal Wax Sales Soar 9075% on JD.com during 618 Grand Promotion,..
PU
10:47aJD COM  : Moldova Awarded as the Excellent Growth Partner by JD.com
PU
07:35aJD COM  : Pasture Initiative Kicks with Partnership in New Zealand
PU
07:35aJD COM  : Logistics Helps Xiaomi Youpin Build North China Center
PU
07:11aJD COM  : Ambassadors and Senior Diplomats of 15 Countries Visit JD during 618
PU
06/17CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY  : CNLP Raises $100 Million in Private Placement, Cuts ..
MT
06/17JD COM  : Shareholder Letter
PU
06/16JD COM  : Sri Lanka Among JD's Excellent Growth Partners of the Year 2021
PU
06/16JD COM  : Awarded as 2021 Low-carbon Model Company
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 952 B 148 B 148 B
Net income 2021 12 739 M 1 974 M 1 974 M
Net cash 2021 124 B 19 261 M 19 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 733 B 114 B 114 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 661,61 CNY
Last Close Price 473,91 CNY
Spread / Highest target 71,1%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Chi Ping Lau Independent Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-16.38%113 701
AMAZON.COM, INC.7.13%1 759 707
WAYFAIR INC.36.94%32 221
ETSY, INC.-4.65%21 562
ALLEGRO.EU SA-30.24%15 842
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-2.13%11 569