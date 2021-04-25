JD com : Technology Participates in One-Year Trial Show of DC/EP

by Ling Cao

JD Technology is participating in the DC/EP (Digital Currency/Electronic Payment) achievements show at the fourth Digital China Summit held in Fuzhou, Fujian province during Apr. 25 to 26. The show includes six state-owned banks and technology enterprises including JD.

At JD's exhibition featuring a small unmanned store, visitors are invited to enjoy an immersive and omni-channel shopping experience. Visitors who have a DC/EP account are able to purchase products at the store and make payments via DC/EP solutions. In addition, visitors can also purchase products in JD's online app via DC/EP and arrange for home delivery.

Since cooperating with the Digital Currency Institute under The People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in Sep. 2020, JD has provided technology and service support for DC/EP trial programs in Suzhou, Beijing and Chengdu. In January, JD used the solution to pay salaries for some of its employees, further exploring the application of DC/EP. JD also made business-to-business payments via DC/EP to Unis Electronic Business and Chongqing Xin Ririshun Electric Sales under domestic home appliance giant Haier; and helped make the cross-bank settlement, when JD Retail's DC/EP Bank of Communications account made a transaction to Unis Electronic Business' DC/EP Bank of China account.

Fei Peng, head of the DC/EP program at JD Technology said: 'With years of development, JD Technology is the digital and intelligent service provider which has the best know-how on industries, helping clients lower social cost and increase efficiency. JD Technology will continue to combine strengths in the supply chain, omni-channel scenarios, advanced technology and client service experience to contribute more to the DC/EP ecosystem.'

JD Technology plays the role of a technology connecter and application accelerator for the DC/EP operation system, by helping banks connect with merchants in the real economy.

Since last April, DC/EP has had eight tests in China covering Shenzhen, Suzhou, Beijing and Chengdu.

