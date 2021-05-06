Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Unveils Gen-Z Consumption Trends

05/06/2021 | 03:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Ella Kidron and Ling Cao

JD unveiled consumption trends for Generation-Z (Gen-Z), or post 1995s, on Apr. 30. The data shows that in 2020, Gen-Z had the highest growth rate in online shopping turnover, at 23% higher than the average growth rate of the entire platform. It also reveals Gen-Z's distinct attitudes and preferences.

Gen-Z pursues products from the domestic market. JD Data showed that although only about 10% of total customers are from Gen-Z, this generation purchased over 30% of domestic products, contributing to nearly 40% of total sales in this category. The top three products are lipsticks, canvas shoes from a popular domestic brand Huili, and gold pendants.

These consumers also like new products, and purchased over 50% of the new products, including digital products, cosmetics and personal care, as well as computer and office products.

Health is a priority. Antioxidant supplements bought by Gen-Z increased six times YOY in 2020. Smart healthcare tools, liver protection products and anemia improvement products are also popular.

Despite just starting to have a fixed income for a few years, Gen-Z are willing to spend a lot on their hobbies. In 2020, transaction volume growth of garage kits (手办), Lego, Japanese high school uniform skirts, and mystery boxes bought by post-95 consumers exceeded that of all consumers by 618%, 375%, 300% and 235% respectively.

They are also pet lovers. Gen-Z consumers spend more on their pets than on themselves. Pet-related service transaction volume growth for Gen-Z exceeded that of all users by more than 5 times.

When it comes housework, there's a preference for high-tech devices that can simplified the job. In dish washers, clothes washing machines and shoes washing machines, Gen-Z consumption grew 475%, 352% and 344% respectively as compared with all users. Self-improvement is an ongoing and important quest for this generation. On average, over 1 million post-95s search for self-improvement related books per day.

According to data from the sixth national census, China has over 210 million Gen-Zs (post-1995). The oldest of Gen-Z is already 26 years old, and this generation has gradually grown into the backbone of China's internet.

(ella@jd.com; lingcao@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 07:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
03:29aJD COM  : Unveils Gen-Z Consumption Trends
PU
03:29aJD COM  : Participates in China International Consumer Products Expo in Hainan
PU
05/05JD.COM, INC.  : quaterly earnings release
05/04JD COM  : Logistics Arm Files Draft Prospectus For Hong Kong IPO
MT
05/03MARKET CHATTER : JD.com's Logistics Arm Begins Pre-Marketing for Hong Kong IPO
MT
05/02JD Logistics Files Draft Prospectus for Hong Kong IPO
DJ
05/02JD COM  : Proposed spin-off and separate listing of jd logistics, inc. on the ma..
PU
04/30JD COM  : Record date for annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
04/30WRC CONNECTED 2021 : JD Welcomes Retail Fragmentation
PU
04/30JD COM  : Chatbot Lifesaving Program Selected as AI Application Example
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 938 B 145 B 145 B
Net income 2021 15 090 M 2 329 M 2 329 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 19 295 M 19 295 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 755 B 117 B 117 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 701,01 CNY
Last Close Price 488,97 CNY
Spread / Highest target 92,6%
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-14.06%116 629
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.69%1 649 411
WAYFAIR INC.20.00%28 104
ETSY, INC.3.74%23 458
ALLEGRO.EU SA-37.41%14 224
MONOTARO CO., LTD.6.29%12 685