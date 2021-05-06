JD com : Unveils Gen-Z Consumption Trends

by Ella Kidron and Ling Cao

JD unveiled consumption trends for Generation-Z (Gen-Z), or post 1995s, on Apr. 30. The data shows that in 2020, Gen-Z had the highest growth rate in online shopping turnover, at 23% higher than the average growth rate of the entire platform. It also reveals Gen-Z's distinct attitudes and preferences.

Gen-Z pursues products from the domestic market. JD Data showed that although only about 10% of total customers are from Gen-Z, this generation purchased over 30% of domestic products, contributing to nearly 40% of total sales in this category. The top three products are lipsticks, canvas shoes from a popular domestic brand Huili, and gold pendants.

These consumers also like new products, and purchased over 50% of the new products, including digital products, cosmetics and personal care, as well as computer and office products.

Health is a priority. Antioxidant supplements bought by Gen-Z increased six times YOY in 2020. Smart healthcare tools, liver protection products and anemia improvement products are also popular.

Despite just starting to have a fixed income for a few years, Gen-Z are willing to spend a lot on their hobbies. In 2020, transaction volume growth of garage kits (手办), Lego, Japanese high school uniform skirts, and mystery boxes bought by post-95 consumers exceeded that of all consumers by 618%, 375%, 300% and 235% respectively.

They are also pet lovers. Gen-Z consumers spend more on their pets than on themselves. Pet-related service transaction volume growth for Gen-Z exceeded that of all users by more than 5 times.

When it comes housework, there's a preference for high-tech devices that can simplified the job. In dish washers, clothes washing machines and shoes washing machines, Gen-Z consumption grew 475%, 352% and 344% respectively as compared with all users. Self-improvement is an ongoing and important quest for this generation. On average, over 1 million post-95s search for self-improvement related books per day.

According to data from the sixth national census, China has over 210 million Gen-Zs (post-1995). The oldest of Gen-Z is already 26 years old, and this generation has gradually grown into the backbone of China's internet.

