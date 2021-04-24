Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Upgrades Anti-counterfeit System to Protect More Brands

04/24/2021 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Ling Cao

JD has upgraded its anti-counterfeit system Hubaochui(护宝锤, literally means hammer to safeguard treasures) to protect more brands. Announced today ahead of World Intellectual Property (IP) Day on Apr. 26, Hubaochui's upgrades will make it easy and efficient for more brands selling on JD to report merchants for IP-related issues, such as unauthorized operation or copyright violation.

Previously the system was by-invitation-only, while now every brand on JD can apply to join the system and manage IP issues directly. When any problems are found, merchants will need to provide related certificates to prove their rights to brand owners; otherwise JD will remove the products off its platform.

JD has also upgraded the technology by cooperating with third-party institutions, making identification of fake products more accurate. Additionally, by working with external IP business service platforms, JD provides merchants with free authorized material, helping them avoid related risks.

Bo Wang, head of rules and governance at JD's platform business said, 'The system upgrade aims to make it easier for brands and merchants to more actively and conveniently deal with IP issues, protecting their rights and better managing cost and effectiveness. JD will also continue to cooperate with more professional IP protection institutions, promoting better governance for the whole industry.'

Since launching in June 2019, the system has enrolled over 400 brands that have annual sales of RMB hundreds of millions yuan. The upgrading is part of JD's overall efforts of zero-tolerance towards counterfeit goods, and to increase operation efficiency for more brands.

(ling.cao@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 03:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
04/24JD COM  : Upgrades Anti-counterfeit System to Protect More Brands
PU
04/23PHOTO GALLERY : This Week at JD (Apr. 17 – Apr. 23)
PU
04/23JD COM  : Supplies Dubai-based B2B Platform to Boost E-commerce in the MENA Regi..
PU
04/23JD COM  : .ID to Raise Funds for Orphans in Indonesia During Ramadan
PU
04/22UXIN  : Partners With JD.com For Used Car Online Store
MT
04/22JD COM  : Foundation Launches Children Books Donation Campaign 2021
PU
04/22JD COM  : Projected Sales of OnePlus on JD Jumps Greatly
PU
04/22JD COM  : Debuts New Trade-in Service for Apple Products
PU
04/22IN-DEPTH REPORT : Pursuing the Broader Future of Intelligent Medical Services
PU
04/22Uxin in Strategic Partnership With JD.com for Online Used Car Store
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 937 B 144 B 144 B
Net income 2021 15 315 M 2 358 M 2 358 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 19 251 M 19 251 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 770 B 118 B 118 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 705,58 CNY
Last Close Price 498,45 CNY
Spread / Highest target 88,9%
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-12.68%118 498
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.60%1 684 193
WAYFAIR INC.36.48%31 963
ETSY, INC.20.62%27 274
ALLEGRO.EU SA-33.29%15 298
MONOTARO CO., LTD.6.90%12 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ