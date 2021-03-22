Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/22 07:27:32 am
84.6 USD   -0.46%
07:15aJD COM  : Will Launch More C2M Products with Seagate
PU
06:55aJD COM  : Sets Warehouse at Origin to Promote Citrus Sales
PU
06:55aJD AUCTION : Five Years, 100M Items
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Will Launch More C2M Products with Seagate

03/22/2021 | 07:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Rachel Liu

JD and Seagate reassured their partnership on a signing ceremony on Mar. 19 to create more C2M storage products and deliver to customers through the omnichannel model. JD hopes to help Seagate achieve a core customer increase of 40% YOY, and to double sales in the next three years.

As China's post-90s generation becomes a key consumption group, more customers are demanding customized and niche products that meet their specific needs. JD and Seagate will go deeper in developing C2M products to expand the brand's customer base. Seagate will also work with JD on B2B business and develop products that suit corporate clients.

In the next three years, JD will help Seagate expand on offline channels including JD Computer and Digital Stores and JD Home stores to reach more customers, especially those from lower-tier cities. The two sides will cooperate on marketing, using JD's big data capabilities to achieve detailed operations on brand members, making sure the information of new products can be sent to targeted customers.

'Seagate and JD are close partners for a long time. Thanks to JD's efforts, sales of Seagate have reached RMB billions yuan. This deepened partnership is a new start for a brighter future,' said Ningxi Zhu, director of Seagate China.

(liuchang61@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 11:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
07:15aJD COM  : Will Launch More C2M Products with Seagate
PU
06:55aJD COM  : Sets Warehouse at Origin to Promote Citrus Sales
PU
06:55aJD AUCTION : Five Years, 100M Items
PU
04:17aJD COM  : Sellers of t-shirts, phone cases make most of China's diplomatic ripos..
RE
03/20JD COM  : Health Set Up USleep Center to Provide Sleep Health Management
PU
03/20IN-DEPTH REPORT : A Young Scientist Embracing Broader Future of AI
PU
03/20JD COM  : Ahead of JD's “Sleep Festival,” New Report Finds Gen Z is ..
PU
03/19JD COM  : Aptamil Stages Hot Sales on JD Super Brand Day
PU
03/19JD'S PAUL YAN : Future will See More Integration of Online and Offline Consumers
PU
03/19PHOTO GALLERY : This Week at JD (Mar. 13 – Mar. 19)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2020 25 210 M 3 873 M 3 873 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 860 M 12 860 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 858 B 132 B 132 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 720,25 CNY
Last Close Price 553,03 CNY
Spread / Highest target 70,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-3.31%132 100
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.59%1 551 825
WAYFAIR INC.48.51%33 563
ETSY, INC.21.08%28 138
ALLEGRO.EU SA-29.59%16 931
MONOTARO CO., LTD.14.86%13 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ