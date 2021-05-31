Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
JD com : Worldwide Enters Partnership with Ping An Bank

05/31/2021 | 07:44am EDT
by Yuchuan Wang

JD.com's international business, JD Worldwide, signed a partnership with Ping An Bank's Shenzhen branch on May 31, to collaborate on foreign trade services including bank account service, cross-border finance, offshore finance, supply chain finance, e-finance and more.

'We hope to work with Ping An Bank to jointly help the trade industry decrease costs and increase efficiency, and continuously innovate its services,' said Xiaobing Yan, president of JD Worldwide. 'We target to enable Chinese brands going overseas and provide our global clients with high quality, efficient and comprehensive integrated supply chain solutions.'

Zhiqun Yang, vice president of Ping An Bank said, 'Ping An and JD.com are long-term partners. Leveraging our differentiated services in 'finance + technology', we will provide JD Worldwide with one-stop financial services to enable the global extension of its business.'

JD Worldwide's foreign trade comprehensive service platform team will work closely with Ping An Bank to establish a series of services for international trade.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)

Financials
Sales 2021 956 B 150 B 150 B
Net income 2021 13 730 M 2 158 M 2 158 M
Net cash 2021 127 B 19 926 M 19 926 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 728 B 114 B 114 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 665,91 CNY
Last Close Price 470,81 CNY
Spread / Highest target 72,2%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Chi Ping Lau Independent Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-15.88%114 382
AMAZON.COM, INC.-1.04%1 625 471
WAYFAIR INC.35.75%31 941
ETSY, INC.-7.41%20 938
ALLEGRO.EU SA-30.93%16 282
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-2.10%11 616