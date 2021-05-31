JD com : Worldwide Enters Partnership with Ping An Bank

by Yuchuan Wang

JD.com's international business, JD Worldwide, signed a partnership with Ping An Bank's Shenzhen branch on May 31, to collaborate on foreign trade services including bank account service, cross-border finance, offshore finance, supply chain finance, e-finance and more.

'We hope to work with Ping An Bank to jointly help the trade industry decrease costs and increase efficiency, and continuously innovate its services,' said Xiaobing Yan, president of JD Worldwide. 'We target to enable Chinese brands going overseas and provide our global clients with high quality, efficient and comprehensive integrated supply chain solutions.'

Zhiqun Yang, vice president of Ping An Bank said, 'Ping An and JD.com are long-term partners. Leveraging our differentiated services in 'finance + technology', we will provide JD Worldwide with one-stop financial services to enable the global extension of its business.'

JD Worldwide's foreign trade comprehensive service platform team will work closely with Ping An Bank to establish a series of services for international trade.

