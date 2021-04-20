JD com : and Kuaishou Promote Beauty Livestreaming Ecommerce

by Hui Zhang

JD Beauty, the beauty division of JD.com, along with the beauty business of Kuaishou, China's leading video sharing and livestreaming platform, announced on Apr.15 to release the Gemini Program, through which both sides will explore in-depth cooperation in building brands, marketing promotion, industrial belt branding construction and KOLs cultivation.

'Livestreaming is an innovative way to sell many products, especially beauty products. KOLs can have a try of beauty products themselves and show consumers the real effects through livestreaming,' said Terry Wang, general manager of JD Beauty.

'JD's cooperation with Kuaishou will bring a convenient and seamless shopping experience to Chinese consumers while offering them authentic beauty products in an efficient manner,' Wang added.

JD Beauty will rely on its supply chain strength to provide authentic and high-quality beauty products for Kuaishou and take advantage of its nationwide logistics network to provide efficient logistics services to consumers. In return, Kuaishou will train a group of KOLs to continuously offer livestreaming services for JD Beauty. In addition, Kuaishou will provide preferential traffic support to JD Beauty. For the development of industry belt brands, both sides will provide one-on-one livestreaming guidance, traffic and resources to local beauty brands, aiming to assist in local economic development. Furthermore, both JD and Kuaishou will provide professional training to KOLs, and those with high sales performance will have the privilege to choose products as a reward.

JD Retail announced a strategic partnership with Kuaishou in May 2020 to develop a short video e-commerce livestreaming ecosystem. Through the cooperation, Kuaishou users are able to purchase JD's first party products without leaving the Kuaishou app, and enjoy fast delivery and after-sales service provided by JD.

(zhanghui36@jd.com)