JD com : and Kuaishou Promote Beauty Livestreaming Ecommerce

04/20/2021 | 11:26am EDT
by Hui Zhang

JD Beauty, the beauty division of JD.com, along with the beauty business of Kuaishou, China's leading video sharing and livestreaming platform, announced on Apr.15 to release the Gemini Program, through which both sides will explore in-depth cooperation in building brands, marketing promotion, industrial belt branding construction and KOLs cultivation.

'Livestreaming is an innovative way to sell many products, especially beauty products. KOLs can have a try of beauty products themselves and show consumers the real effects through livestreaming,' said Terry Wang, general manager of JD Beauty.

'JD's cooperation with Kuaishou will bring a convenient and seamless shopping experience to Chinese consumers while offering them authentic beauty products in an efficient manner,' Wang added.

JD Beauty will rely on its supply chain strength to provide authentic and high-quality beauty products for Kuaishou and take advantage of its nationwide logistics network to provide efficient logistics services to consumers. In return, Kuaishou will train a group of KOLs to continuously offer livestreaming services for JD Beauty. In addition, Kuaishou will provide preferential traffic support to JD Beauty. For the development of industry belt brands, both sides will provide one-on-one livestreaming guidance, traffic and resources to local beauty brands, aiming to assist in local economic development. Furthermore, both JD and Kuaishou will provide professional training to KOLs, and those with high sales performance will have the privilege to choose products as a reward.

JD Retail announced a strategic partnership with Kuaishou in May 2020 to develop a short video e-commerce livestreaming ecosystem. Through the cooperation, Kuaishou users are able to purchase JD's first party products without leaving the Kuaishou app, and enjoy fast delivery and after-sales service provided by JD.

(zhanghui36@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 15:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 937 B 144 B 144 B
Net income 2021 15 553 M 2 394 M 2 394 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 19 306 M 19 306 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 773 B 119 B 119 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 709,67 CNY
Last Close Price 500,95 CNY
Spread / Highest target 88,0%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-12.46%118 806
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.38%1 699 886
WAYFAIR INC.39.64%32 705
ETSY, INC.19.83%26 872
ALLEGRO.EU SA-33.62%15 204
MONOTARO CO., LTD.10.48%13 332
