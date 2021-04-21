Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : and Partners Release Standards of Low Sugar Rice Cooker

04/21/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Martin Li

JD's home appliance business unit partnered with China Household Electric Appliances Research Institute and renowned brands in the country to release technological evaluation standards of rice quality cooked by low sugar rice cookers on Apr. 19.

Low sugar rice cooker features the function which can separate excess sugars from the starch contained in rice during the cooking process.

The evaluation standards are aimed at advancing product innovation and upgrade of the industry.

'Consumers' demands are becoming more individualized. JD's home appliance business unit is committed to helping suppliers better meet consumers' demands by connecting producers and consumers with the help of digital supply chain,' said a JD spokesperson.

On the day of the standards announcement, JD also joined hands with renowned brands like Midea, Supor and Joyoung to establish a quality alliance and pledged to produce and sell low sugar rice cookers in accordance with the new technological standards.

Low sugar rice cookers hit market in 2019 and have witnessed fast growth in demands, both online and offline. Online sales accounted for 5.1% of total sales in the first half of last year, according to data from All View Cloud, a big data solution provider focused on smart home.

JD has seen an increasing number of brands launch new healthy rice cookers on its e-commerce platform. Midea released its new rice cooker on Apr. 19 and started selling on JD on Apr. 20.

(bjlihao@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 03:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
04/21JD COM  : and Partners Release Standards of Low Sugar Rice Cooker
PU
04/21JD DATA : Three Key Findings from JD's Reading Report
PU
04/21Tencent Dethrones Alibaba as Top Clean Energy User, Greenpeace Says
MT
04/21WHEN E-COMMERCE REACHES PLATEAU : Pioneer Work of Two JDers on “The Roof o..
PU
04/21IN-DEPTH REPORT : IEEE Fellows Series - Dr. Xiaodong He: Using AI to Break down ..
PU
04/21JD COM  : Global Sales Launches Consolidated Shipping Service in 16 Markets
PU
04/21JD COM  : Brings Fresh Milk to Customers via Cold Chain
PU
04/21JD COM  : and Honor to Deepen Omni-channel Cooperation
PU
04/20JD COM  : and Kuaishou Promote Beauty Livestreaming Ecommerce
PU
04/20JD COM  : Customers in Henan Enjoy Instant Delivery of Electronic Products
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 937 B 144 B 144 B
Net income 2021 15 665 M 2 415 M 2 415 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 19 339 M 19 339 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 759 B 117 B 117 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 709,59 CNY
Last Close Price 491,45 CNY
Spread / Highest target 91,6%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-15.19%115 101
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.39%1 681 073
WAYFAIR INC.39.06%32 567
ETSY, INC.16.27%26 075
ALLEGRO.EU SA-35.81%14 885
MONOTARO CO., LTD.7.09%13 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ