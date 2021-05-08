Log in
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/07 04:00:01 pm
75.51 USD   -1.15%
JD com : and Uxin to Develop Used Car Transaction Services

05/08/2021 | 06:36am EDT
by Vivian Yang

JD Auto, the automotive product and service branch of JD.com and Uxin Limited, a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, inked a cooperation agreement on May 7 to develop one-stop omni-channel used car transaction solutions.

The two companies will collaborate in the areas of used car inspection, purchasing, insurance, and after-sales services, and explore additional opportunities in data management, technology, inspection standards, and integrated supply chains in the used car business.

From left to right: Qin Miu, vice president and head of life & service business division of JD.com; Ye Yuan, general manager of automotive business, JD Auto; Xiaobo Tan, general manager, online users center, Uxin; Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin

'Car replacement is an important part of automotive consumption. JD will provide more trustworthy and convenient car dealing services for our customers through cooperation with Uxin,' said Ye Yuan, general manager of automotive business of JD Auto at the signing ceremony held during the China International Consumers Products Expo in Hainan province.

Kun Dai, founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin noted: 'We are excited about this opportunity to cooperate with JD.com to offer customers a higher quality and more reliable used car purchasing experience than what is currently available in the market. Leveraging JD.com's strong e-commerce capabilities and extensive offline network and Uxin's enriched experience, expertise in the online used car business and proven inventory-owning model, we are confident in our ability to better serve our customers and raise industry standards and service quality levels. We believe we are well positioned to capture the huge growth potential in China's used car market as we continue to strengthen our foothold.'

The cooperation will raise the bar in China's used car market, helping customers to further remove the barriers to car dealing so as to enjoy an assured service experience. For example, more than 300 car inspection tests will be conducted to select up-to-standard vehicles to be offered on Uxin's flagship store on JD Auto. Buyers on the platform will enjoy one-year nationwide warranty and 15 types of free maintenance services within one year's time or within 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. Furthermore, if a car transacted within one year is found to have had a major accident prior to the transaction, the buyer will be guaranteed a full refund. Furthermore, dedicated customer service teams are in place to provide full-cycle support from car recommendation, online consultation, title transfers, to logistics arrangement and offline delivery.

To date, JD Auto has established cooperation with 32 main auto brands in the Chinese market to provide online car selection, online car purchase booking, offline driving tests, car registration service and more. It offers a variety of car parts and accessories products online with close collaboration with brands such as ExxonMobil and Continental, and has opened over 1,200 car maintenance stores across 163 cities, serving over 10 million consumers in China.

(vivian.yang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 10:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 938 B 146 B 146 B
Net income 2021 15 090 M 2 346 M 2 346 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 19 441 M 19 441 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 750 B 117 B 117 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 701,01 CNY
Last Close Price 485,60 CNY
Spread / Highest target 93,9%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-14.10%116 583
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.52%1 660 037
WAYFAIR INC.35.29%31 832
ETSY, INC.-6.97%21 037
ALLEGRO.EU SA-35.23%14 980
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-3.01%11 652