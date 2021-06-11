Log in
JD.COM, INC.

JD com : and Walmart Launch Omini-channel Marketing Model

06/11/2021 | 10:12am EDT
by Vivian Yang

JD.com and Walmart launched their new omni-channel marketing model 'Jing-Wo New Initiative' on June 7.

'Jing' refers to JD.com's Chinese name 'Jing Dong,' 'Wo' is for Walmart in Chinese, and 'New' represents the newly released products that will participate in this cooperation.

Based on this new marketing collaboration model, JD will make full use of its strength in omni-channel and supply chain middle platform to help brands integrate product launching resources across all channels, expanding new products' touch points and exposure among customers; and helping customers enjoy the latest product offerings in a more convenient manner.

Walmart will leverage its 400+ stores across the country, its online stores including several Walmart's flagship stores in first-party and third-party modes and its official overseas stores on JD and its mini programs to support the marketing campaign.

'The new initiative is an inevitable strategy for all retailers, brands and retail distributors who take an omni-channel approach,' said Carol Fung, vice president of JD.com and president of JD FMCG Omni-channel. 'It can greatly help brands to incubate new products, identify their core customers and broaden the incremental market for more sales opportunities.'

Shiyuedaotian (十月稻田), a famous domestic rice grower and seller, became the first brand to join this initiative. Through the collaboration, the brand's new customized rice product, which is co-branded with a popular Chinese TV series Country Love, simultaneously hit the market on all platforms including JD's main site, other JD's online selling platforms and JD's dedicated site for new products, all of which count over 500 million active users, as well as all of Walmart's online and offline channels.

(vivian.yang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 14:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 954 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 13 335 M 2 087 M 2 087 M
Net cash 2021 124 B 19 474 M 19 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 59,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 711 B 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 663,32 CNY
Last Close Price 459,33 CNY
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Chi Ping Lau Independent Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-18.26%111 149
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.85%1 689 308
WAYFAIR INC.45.32%34 193
ETSY, INC.-6.05%21 245
ALLEGRO.EU SA-31.05%16 255
MONOTARO CO., LTD.0.00%11 901