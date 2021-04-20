JD com : iCity's Online Expo Solution Recognized as A Model Case by Yunnan

by Vivian Yang

The online expo project that JD iCity, the intelligent city unit of JD Technology, created for the China-South Asia Online Expo 2020 was awarded by the Yunnan government as a model case of the city's digital intelligence implementation on Apr. 20. This recognition reinforced the company's strong capabilities in providing technological solutions for large-scale international exhibition activities online.

Under the theme of 'The Everlasting China-South Asia Online Expo 2020,' the digital event was held from Dec. 12 to 18 in 2020, and served as an important platform to boost trade during COVID-19 in South Asia, Southeast Asia and even on the global scale. More than 8,000 exhibitors and 6,000 buyers from over 100 countries and regions participated in the 7-day expo, which saw imports and export deals reach an overall amount of RMB 81 billion yuan, making it the most participated event with the widest coverage in the history of the expo, spanning all provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China for the first time.

As the official technology provider of the expo, JD iCity's cloud team leveraged advanced technologies in cloud computing, AI, big data, IoT, 5G and more to build an efficient and immersive experience for all - its meeting system can accommodate more than 1,000 users to conduct real-time online communications. Other smart functions such as real-time translation, 24/7 intelligent customer service, VR display and AI-powered livestreaming content review all helped to maximize the effectiveness of both B2B and B2C interaction scenarios.

'JD's cloud-based digitally intelligent exhibition solution has been tested and proven to be successful in a number of online exhibition events, such as China International Fair for Trade in Services and more,' said Donghai Yang, head of JD iCity's Yunnan team. 'We are confident that JD's mature and unique technological capacity can empower more national and international level exhibition events in the future.'

