JD.com, Inc.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
JD com : to Adopt Green Power in its Asia No.1 Logistics Parks

03/26/2021 | 10:48pm EDT
by Yuchuan Wang

Today marks the 15th annual Earth Hour initiated by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in 2007. As a company committed to leading a more sustainable world, JD has announced its Asia No.1 logistics parks will gradually adopt green power for operation. The plan will start from three parks in Chengdu and Deyang in Sichuan province.

Green power is generated from wind, solar, geothermal and other renewable energy resources in order to substantially lower carbon emissions. JD estimates that the company will use nearly 14,000 MWh (megawatt-hour) green electricity annually in the three logistics parks, and reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 11,000 tons.

As early as in 2017, JD took the lead in deploying a rooftop distributed photovoltaic power generation system in its Shanghai Asia No. 1 logistics park, which supplies electricity used in warehouse lighting, picking, sorting, packaging and more. Now the system is being deployed in over 10 Asia No.1 logistics parks nationwide.

In addition, JD Logistics became the first Chinese logistics company to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2019, with a commitment to reducing its carbon emissions by 50% compare to 2019 by 2030.

'We will continue to invest in green supply chain in the future, lead the entire industry to go green and contribute to the sustainable development of businesses globally,' said Jerry Duan, head of JD's Green Stream Initiative.

Over the years, the Earth Hour global environmental movement has drawn public attention to nature loss and climate crisis through encouraging individuals and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)

JD.com Inc. published this content on 27 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-10.46%132 100
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.22%1 551 825
WAYFAIR INC.45.72%33 563
ETSY, INC.10.28%28 138
ALLEGRO.EU SA-37.72%16 931
MONOTARO CO., LTD.12.38%13 190
