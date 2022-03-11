Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD.com's Earnings Release: Number of JD PLUS members has Reached 25M

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Xiaoqian Han

The number of JD PLUS members has exceeded 25 million, and the average annual consumption is 10 times that of non-JD PLUS users, continuing to lead the rapid development of the paid membership field at the end of the fourth quarter.

JD.com released fourth-quarter and the year of 2021 earnings on March 10. Lei Xu, president of JD.com, said that "JD.com continued to outperform the industry and contributed to the high-quality expansion of China's consumption and achieved a healthy profit growth in the quarter, due to improvements in efficiency driven by technology."

With the rapid growth of its performance in the fourth quarter, JD.com's user volume continued to increase. The number of active purchasing users, as of December 31, 2021, was around 570 million, a net growth of nearly 100 million in one year, with 70% of the new users have come from China's lower-tier cities.

"We saw users' shopping frequency, range of categories purchased, and average revenue per user (ARPU) all meaningfully improved in the fourth quarter. This was driven by our stronger user engagement and omnichannel initiatives," said Lei Xu. "JD's goal is not to chase high growth in any single operating or financial metrics; instead, we focus on the healthy and sustainable growth of our business as a whole."

Additionally, new business Jingxi, which focuses on lower-tier markets, undertook a series of iteration and optimization measures to provide better services to customers in 2021. Since the second half of 2021, Jingxi has led the industry in proactively focusing on selected markets, as well as on efficiency and user experience, to drive local supply chain capabilities. As a result, Net Promotor Scores (NPS) for user experience and merchants' satisfaction levels further increased.

"Through several economic cycles and COVID-19, JD's business and investment strategies have always centered on users and business partners. This is the strategic determination and focus of JD.com." president of JD.com, Lei Xu added.

(hanxiaoqian3@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JD.COM, INC.
06:21aJD.COM'S EARNINGS RELEASE : Number of JD PLUS members has Reached 25M
PU
05:26aJD COM : Joins P&G China to Launch Services for Visually Impaired Consumers
PU
05:16aJD.COM'S EARNINGS : JD.com Commits to On-Demand Retail through Omni-channel
PU
04:56aJD COM : Executives on Q4 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call Highlights
PU
04:55aNomura Adjusts JD.com's Price Target to HK$331 From HK$348, Keeps at Buy
MT
12:01aChina's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Regulations
DJ
03/10JD.com Swings to Loss in Q4 2021 as Costs Outweigh Revenue
MT
03/10SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Carried to Positive Finish By Late Rebound
MT
03/10Morgan Stanley Further Reduces Price Target for JD.com to $75 From $85, Maintains Overw..
MT
03/10SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Sinking, Led Lower by Staples This Afternoon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 949 B 150 B 150 B
Net income 2021 3 085 M 488 M 488 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 17 399 M 17 399 M
P/E ratio 2021 201x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 516 B 81 689 M 81 689 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 332,04 CNY
Average target price 603,59 CNY
Spread / Average Target 81,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lei Xu President
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-25.05%81 689
AMAZON.COM, INC.-11.94%1 494 145
COUPANG, INC.-35.53%33 252
ETSY, INC.-37.43%17 401
WAYFAIR INC.-36.45%12 687
MONOTARO CO., LTD.16.88%10 373