JD.com to Close Thai, Indonesian E-Commerce Sites

JD.com Inc. will end e-commerce services in Thailand and Indonesia in March, the company said, without providing a reason for the closures.

The move will affect its JD.ID and JD CENTRAL sites, according to the Chinese e-commerce company's websites in both countries Monday.

A spokesperson for JD.com said that the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply-chain infrastructure.

JD Property, one of JD.com's Indonesian units, has invested in and managed 20 logistics parks in Jakarta, Cikarang and Karawang since last year, the company said.

Since 2020, JD.com has launched self-operated warehouses in more than 10 countries including the U.K., Vietnam and Malaysia.

