  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  JD.com, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-27 pm EST
63.74 USD   +1.00%
04:40aJD.com to Close Thai, Indonesian E-Commerce Sites
DJ
01:07aIndonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March - JD.ID website
RE
01/25Price Cuts Fuel Recovery in China’s Smartphone Sales
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD.com to Close Thai, Indonesian E-Commerce Sites

01/30/2023 | 04:40am EST
By Justina Lee


JD.com Inc. will end e-commerce services in Thailand and Indonesia in March, the company said, without providing a reason for the closures.

The move will affect its JD.ID and JD CENTRAL sites, according to the Chinese e-commerce company's websites in both countries Monday.

A spokesperson for JD.com said that the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply-chain infrastructure.

JD Property, one of JD.com's Indonesian units, has invested in and managed 20 logistics parks in Jakarta, Cikarang and Karawang since last year, the company said.

Since 2020, JD.com has launched self-operated warehouses in more than 10 countries including the U.K., Vietnam and Malaysia.


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-30-23 0440ET

Financials
Sales 2022 1 048 B 154 B 154 B
Net income 2022 11 111 M 1 638 M 1 638 M
Net cash 2022 107 B 15 797 M 15 797 M
P/E ratio 2022 62,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 677 B 99 785 M 99 785 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 385 357
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 432,37 CNY
Average target price 569,83 CNY
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.13.56%99 785
AMAZON.COM, INC.21.71%1 043 017
COUPANG, INC.13.60%29 582
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.61%28 512
ETSY, INC.15.04%17 320
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED15.19%13 219