    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
JD.com to Double Sunkist Citrus Imports Over Next Three Years -- Commodity Comment

12/20/2021 | 10:46am EST
By Robb M. Stewart

The fresh produce business of JD.com Inc. plans to double imports of citrus fruits from the Sunkist Growers marketing cooperative over the next three years.

On import plans:

JD.com said its JD Fresh business plans to boost imports following Sunkist's first export ship of newly harvested navel oranges arrived in Shanghai from Long Beach, Ca., in mid-December.

JD.com, an authorized e-commerce direct-sourcing partner of Sunkist's citrus fruits in China since 2018, said it plans to import no less than 10,000 tons of premium citrus within the next three years. It said it has seen compound annual growth of 60% in Sunkist's fresh citrus sales in the past years.

Rising demand for high-quality fresh produce is a prominent trend in Chinese consumption, the company said. China is the largest importer of Sunkist citrus, accounting for about 30% of its global exports.

The company said that despite headwinds in trade and supply chains in the past year, JD.com and Sunkist have continued to work to ensure stable supplies to China.

With the ship's arrival in China, the navel oranges will be sent directly to JD's cold chain warehouses, then they will be put in JD packages and go straight to customers' door steps through a nationwide logistics network, the company said.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1046ET

