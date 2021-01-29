JD com : to Rid Ski Enthusiasts of Equipment Woes with New Solution

by Ella Kidron

Life is about to get much easier for ski aficionados. Thanks to a new solution JD Mini Storage (京小仓), the individual storage service provided by JD Logistics (JDL), skiers no longer need to lug their equipment from home to the slopes and back again. With the storage solution, bulky, heavy skiing and snowboarding equipment can be stored or shipped between seasons.

The initial partnership includes seven ski resorts across China under the Jiangshan Lihong (江山力宏) group of resorts. The resort in Chongli, Zhangjiakou, Hebei province (a 4 hour drive from Beijing), the site for 2022 Winter Olympics, sees 70% of customers from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area (京津冀) and 30% from even further out of town. According to a representative from the resort, JD's service will complement and enhance their existing storage service. 'JD's service can bring convenience. Other logistics companies only provide delivery, but JD can provide delivery and storage service, the service area is larger and customer stickiness is better.' With the service consumers can simply make a booking via the JD Express mini program on WeChat or the JD Mini Storage (京小仓) official WeChat account.

A skier waves to a JD logistics courier on the slopes

Skiers welcome the convenience that the new service can bring to them. 'I love skiing and have since I was young, but all of the equipment can really be a pain,' said Mr. Zhou, 32. 'Ordinarily I would've opted for public transportation out to the resort, but since we need to worry about lugging equipment, there's no choice but to rent a car.' Zhou looks forward to being able to try JD's service. 'I'm game for a service like this that takes the hassle out of transporting all of our skis, boots and more,' he said. Zhou is a regular JD customer, and seeing the JD logo on the service gives him peace of mind.

In the future, JD will look to other ways to enhance the skiing experience. For example, the development of a bracelet that can provide warnings related to the conditions of different ski slopes. As many ski injuries occur due to a lack of familiarity with the slopes, or from choosing slopes that don't correspond properly with a skiers skill set, providing technology-driven recommendations to consumers will go a long way in promoting more safety and enjoyment when skiing. 'Anything that will make the slopes safer and ensure people have a good time is a good idea,' said Zhou.

