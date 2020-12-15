Log in
JD.com, Inc.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
JD com : to Sponsor Xidesheng's Bike Races in 2021

12/15/2020 | 04:35am EST
by Hui Zhang

JD.com announced plans to sign a cooperation agreement with XDS Shenzhen Xidesheng Bicycles, a leading Chinese bicycle company, on Dec. 11, promising to sponsor 100 mountain bike and road bike races to be held by Xidesheng in 2021 and to explore omnichannel cooperation in various areas.

According to data from China Bicycle Association, there are nearly 20 million cycling enthusiasts in China, with cycling becoming increasingly popular among Chinese people. Through the cooperation, consumers who want to participate in offline bike races organized by Xidesheng can easily complete registration through JD's online event registration system.

'At present, cycling races in China, especially events for the mass public, are developing rapidly and people are enthusiastic about such racing events,' said Weilong Tan, chairman of XDS Shenzhen Xidesheng Bicycles.

'The cooperation with JD for the 2021 events also aims to inspire people to actively participate through the integration of online and offline experiences,' he said.

In addition to cooperation on racing events, both sides also participated in a trial to provide one-stop service online in Shenzhen. Now offering bicycle purchase and application of license plates online, consumers in Shenzhen can receive a brand new electronic bicycle at home with a single click on the JD app. Xidesheng also launched a new bicycle exclusively on JD.

Xidesheng opened a flagship store on JD in 2015, and has witnessed strong sales since then. On Nov. 1 this year, sales of Xidesheng increased by 24% compared with the same day last year, putting the brand at the top of the ranking in the bicycle category on JD.

'We will continue working together with the Xidesheng omnichannel cooperation, thus providing a more convenient shopping experience for consumers interested in sports products,' said Xiaowei Che, general manager of JD Sports.

(zhanghui36@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 09:34:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
