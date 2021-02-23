Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD's Champion Wang: Little Actions, Big Impact

02/23/2021 | 06:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Ella Kidron

When Wang Guanjun (王冠军), a 33 year-old JD Logistics delivery courier, informed the residents in the compound he covers in Beijing he was returning home just before Spring Festival, he never could've imagined what would happen next.

Wang (who hit the name lottery with the last name 'Wang' which means king and 'Guanjun' which means champion) has served as a courier at the Jinyu Huafu (金域华府) compound in Huilongguan in Beijing's Changping district for five years. Thanks to the relentless attention and care he puts into his craft, Wang, has become a member of the 'big family', to the residents he serves.

This year would be the first that Wang has been home for the Chinese New Year since he started working at the compound five years ago. Residents did not take the mere thought of his absence lightly, and his story quickly went viral.

Upon his return to the compound on Feb. 19, Wang arrived to a homecoming like no other. The residents hosted an elaborate ceremony for him and awarded him with a certificate for his service. This is not the first time he has been recognized by the residents. In 2017, a group of mothers in the compound organized to give him a 'most popular courier' award. JD Logistics has named the delivery station he serves as 'Wang Guanjun Station,' in honor of his contribution.

Wang Guanjun holds certificate naming him 'The Honorary Resident of Jinyu Guoji Community' given to him by the resident committee of the compound he serves

Wang told Chinese media: 'I honestly never could have imagined that going home for Chinese New Year this time would attract so much attention.' He added that seeing the residents discussing him in their WeChat group and on their WeChat moments made him feel a great sense of responsibility. 'This deep love made me feel incredibly moved, and has motivated me to work even harder,' he said.

Residents welcome Wang Guanjun 'home'

Wang, like many JD couriers around China, is known affectionately as 'Uncle Guanjun' (冠军叔叔) by the children in the compound. In fact, the children of one family surprised him with an intricately drawn comic book of him when he arrived at their doorstep. Wang embodies the spirit of what it means to be a JDer - to go above and beyond the call of duty to be of service. He may have underestimated his contribution, but his residents did not. He touched their hearts, and in turn they have also touched his.

(ella@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 11:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
06:06aJD COM : “JD Citywide Shopping” Service increased 180% YoY during CN..
PU
06:06aJD'S CHAMPION WANG : Little Actions, Big Impact
PU
06:06aJD COM : Hermès' Shoe Brand John Lobb Launches First Online Store in China on JD
PU
06:06aJD COM : The Warm Last-mile Delivery under Extreme Temperatures
PU
02/22JD COM : Technology Papers Accepted by World's Leading AI Conference
PU
02/22JD COM : China's “Gaokao” Schedule Pushes Up Sales on JD Books
PU
02/20JD COM : Helps Factories Expand in Chinese Market
PU
02/20PHOTO GALLERY : These Two Weeks at JD (February 6 – February 20)
PU
02/20JD COM : In Wake of Disasters and Pandemic, JD.ID Video Campaign Celebrates New ..
PU
02/19JD COM : and realme Join Hands for Omnichannel Innovations
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 115 B 115 B
Net income 2020 25 045 M 3 876 M 3 876 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 954 M 12 954 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 979 B 151 B 151 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 284 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 701,35 CNY
Last Close Price 631,34 CNY
Spread / Highest target 74,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.11.10%151 361
AMAZON.COM, INC.-0.22%1 601 709
WAYFAIR INC.18.22%27 480
ETSY, INC.19.79%26 873
MONOTARO CO., LTD.30.67%16 221
ZOZO, INC.40.84%10 435
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ