JD's Singles Day Grand Promotion Kicks Off with 190 Million Products Sold in Four Hours

by Mengyang He, Siyi Zhao, Vivian Yang and Yuchuan Wang

JD's Singles Day Grand Promotion started at 8 pm on October 31, with 190 million products were sold on JD within 4 hours.

Mr. Wu, a resident in Lanzhou, Gansu province in northwest China, was the first customer to receive an order during the promotion, with his package arriving via JD courier slightly after 8:00 pm.

New products aggregate, new trends rise

As young customers represented by Generation Z gradually become China's main consumer group, the need for new products is prominent.

The transaction volume of iPhones exceeded RMB 100 million yuan in just 3 seconds; and in the first 10 minutes of the promotion, the transaction volume of mobile phones including brands such as Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, Huawei, Honor, iQOO, and vivo increased over 300% YOY.

Home theatre projectors and WiFi6 routers have made a year-on-year growth in transaction volume of 3.5 times and 5 times respectively. The number of wet/dry vacuum sold grew nearly 7 times YOY. The transaction volume of mystery boxes increased 7 times YOY and of Lego rose 18 times YOY.

Domestic and imported goods surge

This year, JD's Singles Day Grand Promotion brings new products, new trends, new brands, and high-quality domestic and international brands together to meet different needs of consumers.

The average daily increase of new apparel brands on JD was over 10 times compared with that of October. More young people tend to buy sports shoes and clothing of domestic brands. Anta, Qiaodan, and PEAK have become the most popular domestic brands.

In the first 10 minutes of the promotion, the transaction volume of JD Worldwide Import Supermarket was 39 times of that of last year. The transaction volume of luxury brand TOD'S in the first minute of the promotion exceeded that of the entire day last year. Additionally, in the first 10 minutes of the sales, the transaction volume of 40 brands of JD Beauty increased by more than 100% YOY, and 50 high-end brands including Estée Lauder, Helena Rubinstein, Clinique, and Guerlain rose more than 100% overall.

Overseas customers also participated in JD's Singles Day Grand Promotion. A customer from New South Wales, Australia became the first one to successfully complete the full payment of pre-sales.

Fulfill consumers' needs

In just 10 minutes after the start of the promotion, sales of JD's private labels increased 167% YOY. Among them, Jingzao rose by 186% YOY.

As the 2022 Beijing Olympics is approaching, people's enthusiasm for winter sports is also high. The overall orders of skiing paraphernalia on JD's first party retail business has surged 270% YOY, with orders of skiwear increasing by 130%, and snow boards by 240%.

The rising pet economy has also contributed to the sales of pet services. Sales of imported pet food doubled in the first 10 minutes, compared with those of last year's grand promotion. Sales of healthcare products for pets climbed by 300%. And over 10 thousand people purchased online health consultation services for pets.

Additionally, the number of users on JD Lite (the simplified and faster version of JD's app) increased nearly 390% compared with last year. Among all the products, food and beverage are their favorites.

The boom of service consumption

Orders of services offered by JD.com has witnessed explosive growth. For example, JD introduced shopping insurance for diapers, milk formula and other baby products so that customers do not need to worry about returning or changing their purchases in case their infants do not respond well to their choices. These insurance offerings have already received quite positive responses from consumers.

As for furniture and home building materials attached to JD's disposal and assembly services, their transaction volume grew by 260% YOY in the first 10 minutes of the shopping festival.

Meanwhile, more and more people went to JD.com for healthcare related services for themselves and their family members, such as physical examinations, gene detection services, vaccination appointments, dental care and more. JD Health's data showed that in the first 10 minutes of the shopping festival, the transaction volume of health services consumption quadrupled YOY, in which gene detection service grew by 20 times, and vaccination appointment services by 4 times YOY.

As for JD's omni-channel car maintenance services "JD Auto Service," which has a network of over 1,400 offline stores in 163 cities across the country, the installation service orders for automotive supplies was up by 5 times YOY. Orders in the first 10 minutes of this year's promotion exceeded the total amount of the entire first day of the promotion last year.

And JD's home cleaning services increased by 200% in the first 10 minutes of the shopping festival compared with the average number of daily orders in October.

Logistics and technology support

JD Logistics operates over 1,200 warehouses including 38 Asia No.1 intelligent logistics parks (Hubs)nationwide. The industry-leading smart logistics network provides strong support for stable service during the Singles Day promotion every year. Through algorithms and supply chain planning, JD is also able to place products at the place that is nearest to any customer. This model enables customers in over 300 cities that buy pre-sale products to have the chance to receive orders within minutes.

This Singles Day promotion, JD will see the largest number of participants in its history. The peak user visits per second in the first 10 minutes of the promotion increased 157% on a year-on-year basis.

JD's smart customer service system also provides 24/7 service for customers. The consultation volume in the first 10 minutes reached 1.81 million times, increasing 165% as compared with the same period last year.

With JD Cloud's technological support, hundreds of millions of customers can enjoy a smoother shopping experience.

