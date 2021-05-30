Log in
Photo Gallery: A Glance of the New JD E-Space in Hefei

05/30/2021 | 11:38pm EDT
by Rachel Liu

The new JD E-Space store in Hefei, capital city of Anhui province, began its soft opening on May 19, and will officially open on Jun. 18.

The 40,000 square-meter store welcomes over 120 domestic and international brands including Apple, Huawei, Intel, Philips, SONY, Panasonic, Dyson, GE, Siemens, Samsung, OPPO, vivo, Lenovo, Dell, HP, Epson and more.

The store set up 11 'experience areas' including camera and photography, mobile gaming, computer gaming, beauty, sleeping, cooking and kitchenware, health-related products, outdoor sports, bakery, wine tasting and more.

Mobile phone experience area

Beauty products experience area

Mobile gaming experience area

Camera and photography experience area

VR (virtual reality) experience area

Pet products area

Health-related products area

Intel's brand exhibition section in store

The success of the JD E-Space store in Chongqing which opened in November 2019 provides JD more confidence to open the Hefei store. Sales of the Chongqing store kept increasing during COVID-19, with its sales increased over 170% YOY in Q1 2021. With the support of the store, JD.com's sales in Chongqing has also increased rapidly.

(liuchang61@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 03:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
