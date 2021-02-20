Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Photo Gallery: These Two Weeks at JD (February 6 – February 20)

02/20/2021 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Link]

On Feb. 9, JD began the voluntary transportation of China's COVID-19 vaccine in Yizhuang, the Economic-Technological Development Area in the south of Beijing. JD will handle the last-mile delivery of the vaccine from a government-designated transfer warehouse to the vaccination points in the area.

[Link]

JD.ID released a video campaign on Feb. 11 that celebrates new chances and challenges that have been overcome, after Indonesia faced a difficult start to 2021 including massive flooding, a devastating earthquake and the ongoing pandemic. As recovery efforts ramp up, JD.com's e-commerce joint venture in Indonesia JD.ID will donate 3,000 items of clothing and other necessities to victims of the disasters, and has been raising money for the victims and toward disaster relief efforts.

[Link]

On Feb. 9, Junkui Zhu, a JD courier from Xi'an received a Wuling Sunshine van from the company. In recognition of frontline couriers, JD has awarded a special year-end bonus to over 10 couriers in China, with Wuling Sunshine vans, to honor their good performance in collecting orders in the second half of 2020.

[Link]

JD Home Appliance flagship stores have launched a New Year's celebration event in which locations will stay open through the holiday across nine cities, including Nanjing, Suzhou, Xuzhou, Kunming, Bengbu, Ma'anshan, Jiaozuo, Deyang and Xiangtan.

[Link]

JD opened an imported liquor bar JD YOUNG in Xiamen, providing free taste before purchase. At 200 square meters, the bar can provide customers with an omnichannel experience, allowing them to enjoy drinks at the bar, and purchase them in-store or online. By using JD's Omnichannel Fulfillment system, JD can deliver to consumers in as fast as 28 minutes.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 10:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
06:02aJD COM : Helps Factories Expand in Chinese Market
PU
05:02aPHOTO GALLERY : These Two Weeks at JD (February 6 – February 20)
PU
03:58aJD COM : In Wake of Disasters and Pandemic, JD.ID Video Campaign Celebrates New ..
PU
02/19JD COM : and realme Join Hands for Omnichannel Innovations
PU
02/19JD COM : As Indonesia Recovers from Natural Disasters, JD.ID Contributes to Reli..
PU
02/19MARKET CHATTER : Sequoia-Backed Grocery App Dingdong Maicai Mulls US IPO
MT
02/18JD LOGISTICS IPO : Employee's Salary Exceeds Average Income of First-tier Cities
PU
02/18JD COM : Movie Sees Strong Start for China's Box Office 2021
PU
02/18JD DATA : Spring Festival 2021: When New Situations Meet Old Traditions
PU
02/18JD LOGISTICS PROSPECTUS : Robust Steady Growth and Continuous Investment in Tech..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 115 B 115 B
Net income 2020 25 045 M 3 880 M 3 880 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 967 M 12 967 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 061 B 164 B 164 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 284 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 701,41 CNY
Last Close Price 684,78 CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.20.69%164 426
AMAZON.COM, INC.-0.22%1 636 535
WAYFAIR INC.29.64%30 133
ETSY, INC.27.74%28 657
MONOTARO CO., LTD.29.71%16 027
ZOZO, INC.42.21%10 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ