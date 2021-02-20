Photo Gallery: These Two Weeks at JD (February 6 – February 20)

[Link]

On Feb. 9, JD began the voluntary transportation of China's COVID-19 vaccine in Yizhuang, the Economic-Technological Development Area in the south of Beijing. JD will handle the last-mile delivery of the vaccine from a government-designated transfer warehouse to the vaccination points in the area.

JD.ID released a video campaign on Feb. 11 that celebrates new chances and challenges that have been overcome, after Indonesia faced a difficult start to 2021 including massive flooding, a devastating earthquake and the ongoing pandemic. As recovery efforts ramp up, JD.com's e-commerce joint venture in Indonesia JD.ID will donate 3,000 items of clothing and other necessities to victims of the disasters, and has been raising money for the victims and toward disaster relief efforts.

On Feb. 9, Junkui Zhu, a JD courier from Xi'an received a Wuling Sunshine van from the company. In recognition of frontline couriers, JD has awarded a special year-end bonus to over 10 couriers in China, with Wuling Sunshine vans, to honor their good performance in collecting orders in the second half of 2020.

JD Home Appliance flagship stores have launched a New Year's celebration event in which locations will stay open through the holiday across nine cities, including Nanjing, Suzhou, Xuzhou, Kunming, Bengbu, Ma'anshan, Jiaozuo, Deyang and Xiangtan.

JD opened an imported liquor bar JD YOUNG in Xiamen, providing free taste before purchase. At 200 square meters, the bar can provide customers with an omnichannel experience, allowing them to enjoy drinks at the bar, and purchase them in-store or online. By using JD's Omnichannel Fulfillment system, JD can deliver to consumers in as fast as 28 minutes.